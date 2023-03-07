 Skip to main content
Men’s basketball eliminated from conference tournament following first round loss

Junior guard Kyron Gibson jumps to make a shot during a game against Grand Canyon University on March 7 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Gibson scored 17 points and four assists. 

LAS VEGAS — Heading into the conference tournament as the lowest seed, the men’s basketball team could stayed in a slump. After all, it was a year with a mid-season coaching change and multiple injuries.

Instead, the Mavericks came together. Buoyed by its band and energetic bench, No. 12 UTA (11-21, 6-12) took No. 5 Grand Canyon University to the brink Tuesday before ultimately falling 82-77 in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference tournament.

Sophomore forward Dario Domingos releases the ball during a game against Grand Canyon University on March 7 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Domingos scored six points. 

Interim head coach Royce Johnson said the team expected to win the tournament and is choked up about not reaching those goals. He coached the team’s final seven games of the season following the firing of Greg Young in early February.

“They made a tough situation fun and easy. It never was hard. They embraced expectation. They embraced it, and they left on the line,” Johnson said postgame.

The Mavericks huddle before a game against Grand Canyon University on March 7 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. UTA fell 82-77, ending their season. 

Johnson said it was a “dream come true” to coach college basketball, but that his goal was to reach an NCAA Tournament.

As an interim, Johnson is not guaranteed the position next year. He thanked UTA for the opportunity and said he’ll have the appropriate conversations with the administration moving forward.

Sophomore forward Dario Domingos shoulder bumps redshirt senior guard Aaron Cash before a game against Grand Canyon University on March 7 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The UTA cheer, spirit dancers and band attended in support. 

“These guys, we never talked about how many games we need to win to try and get me the job or whatever,” Johnson said. “We never talked about that because it was always about them.”

The Mavericks battled to keep the difference within single digits for most of the game. When Grand Canyon opened up its largest gap, a 68-54 advantage with five minutes remaining, UTA immediately responded with a 15-5 run to cut the lead to four as the crowd rose to its feet to match the team’s energy.

Redshirt senior guard Aaron Cash defends against Grand Canyon University on March 7 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Cash scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds. 

UTA committed multiple fouls late to try and get the ball back, but Grand Canyon hit free throws down the stretch to seal the win. As the team left the floor, the band and fans rained cheers down to the floor, showing their appreciation.

“I love them,” said sophomore guard Brandyn Talbot, who finished the game with a season-high 15 points. “Every time I see them, it lightens me up.”

Fans, coaches and players gather for a game against UTA and Grand Canyon University on March 7 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. UTA entered the tournament as the No. 12 seed, competing against No. 5. 

Junior guard Kyron Gibson scored a few baskets late to lead the team in scoring with 17 points, his most in a game since Jan. 25. UTA cut the deficit to four multiple times but was never quite able to get over the hump.

“I think they made UTA proud,” Johnson said.

Players keep their eyes on the ball during a game on March 7 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The Western Athletic Conference Tournament was held in Las Vegas. 

Johnson said when he left the hotel before the game, he saw the band and the cheerleaders and that they expected the team to win. To have those expectations after watching the team lose as many games as it did this year meant a lot to Johnson.

“That's what you want to build,” he said. “You don't want to build something where it's a surprise that you won.”

