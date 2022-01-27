Men’s basketball dominates Texas State with 70-58 win, retires former guard’s jersey

Sophomore forward Patrick Mwamba drives the ball during a game against Texas State University on Jan. 27 at College Park Center. Mwamba led the Mavericks in scoring with 15. 

The men’s basketball team (9-11, 5-4) defeated Texas State University 70-58 on Thursday night inside College Park Center.

During halftime, UTA also retired former guard Marquez Haynes’ No. 0 jersey number, who played for the Mavericks from 2008-2010. 

In his senior season, he was named the Southland Conference Player of the Year in 2009-2010, averaging 22.6 points per game and making 41% of his 3-pointers.

Former guard Marquez Haynes watches as his No. 0 jersey ascends to the rafters in a jersey retirement ceremony during halftime against Texas State University on Jan. 27 at College Park Center. Haynes played for the Mavericks from 2008-2010. 

The Mavericks started strong with a 9-0 lead. Seven points came from sophomore forward Patrick Mwamba.

UTA then made seven of their first 10 shots, extending its lead to 19-5. The Bobcats trimmed the lead to six with 2:50 to go in the first half.

UTA answered with a 9-0 scoring run and led 36-21 at halftime. Mwamba and graduate forward Lazaro Rojas led the way with nine points. The team shot 55.6% from the field.

UTA forced nine Texas State turnovers in the first half and limited their 3-point shooting to 2-9.

Sophomore guard Nicolas Elame defends the ball after rebound with sophomore forward Patrick Mwamba during a game against Texas State University on Jan. 27 at College Park Center. The Mavericks improved their Sun Belt Conference record to 5-4. 

Graduate guard David Azore averaged 18.5 points per game coming into the game but only scored two points in the first half.

Texas State cut the UTA lead to two at 43-41, but the Mavericks scored six straight points to make it an eight-point lead with 11:15 left.

When the Bobcats cut the lead, head coach Greg Young said he didn’t feel panicked.  

“We got good players, and I trusted that if we can get some stops and get them in transition a little bit and get them on their heels, we can get back playing the way we did in the first half,” Young said.

UTA outscored Texas State to a 12-point victory. The Mavericks had six players with seven or more points, and Mwamba took the lead with 15.

Even with his 15-point performance, Mwamba was focusing on his defense, he said.

The Mavericks sit down for a timeout during a game against Texas State University on Jan. 27 at College Park Center. UTA won 70-58. 

“I'm really proud of how we played tonight and excited to see them play again because it's sort of fun to watch these guys play,” Young said.

Rojas matched his career-high record with 12 points. After scoring only two points total in the first four Sun Belt games, he has scored a total of 24 points in the last two.

“I haven't been doing anything different. I've been consistent with my work,” Rojas said. “It's just about trusting my work, trusting my teammates, playing for each other and just playing as hard as I can and letting the scoreboard and stats take care of themselves.”

The Mavericks will have a rematch against Texas State at 4 p.m. Saturday in San Marcos, Texas.  

