Men’s and women’s tennis teams rack up wins to begin 2022 season

The men’s and women’s tennis teams began their 2022 seasons with two wins each on Friday.
Both teams swept Dallas Baptist University 7-0. The men’s team defeated Prairie View A&M University 7-0, while the women’s team won 5-2.
“I think that they played really well for the first match of the season,” head coach Diego Benitez said.
In doubles competition, junior Liz Chileno and freshman Ana Paula Jimenez from the women’s team swept the competition.
Benitez said she was impressed with freshman Sarina Reinertsen, who won her singles match against Dallas Baptist 6-3, 6-1 then swept her singles match against Prairie View A&M.
Senior Carla Pons won both of her singles matches on the day. She won the super tiebreaker against Dallas Baptist 1-6, 6-4, and 5-10 then took the second match 6-3, 6-2 against Prairie View A&M.
It was fun to compete with all of her teammates again, Pons said.
Benitez wants to continue to improve in doubles matches’ results, find the right pairings and get into a rhythm of playing under pressure, he said.
The men’s tennis overcame all three doubles matches against Dallas Baptist, including a sweep from sophomore Daichi Akiyoshi and junior Miguel Cabrera.
Sophomore Alan Sau Franco won his doubles match against Prairie View A&M 6-0 and beat the No.1 player, 6-3, 6-3 in singles.
“Overall, everyone did a pretty good job,” Sau Franco said. “We have a couple of new guys, and they're improving every day.”
Benitez said Sau Franco understands the court and was able to control his emotions under pressure.
The men’s team’s next match will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 4 against Southeastern Oklahoma State University. The women’s team will return to the court at 10 a.m. on Sunday against New Mexico State University.
