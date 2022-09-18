The men's and women's cross-country teams excelled in the Lumberjack Collegiate Invitational Saturday.
The men's team placed first for the second consecutive meet, while the women placed third. The men scored 33 points and the women scored 78.
The men's team dominated again, having four runners place top 10 in the 8k race. Sophomore Alfredo Reina Corona placed third overall with a time of 24:22.6.
Reina Corona, alongside junior Patrick Estes, sophomore Jackson Cichon and junior Tanner Henderson set new personal records.
On the women's side, freshman Lauren Walls-Portillo led the way for the Mavericks, placing ninth overall with a time of 17:45.9. This is her first career top 10 finish. All five women that competed for UTA set new personal records.
"Our women put together a respectable race," said head coach John Sauerhage in a UTA Athletics recap.
Both teams hope to continue their success when they travel to compete among the nation's best at the Chile Pepper Festival at 8 a.m. Sept. 30 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
