Meet the Movin’ Mavs who could take the 2020-21 Paralympics by storm

When freshman Zoe Voris buckled her wheelchair straps for the first time since the pandemic began, it didn’t feel right.
“When I prepare for games, my shorts have to be under my straps correctly, my jersey has to be right, like, I’m very weird about that type of stuff,” she said. “But nothing was off about it, it was just, I haven’t been in it for so long.”
Voris plays for the Lady Movin’ Mavs and is an alternate for Team USA, which will compete at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic games.
The Paralympics begin on Aug. 24, shortly after the Olympics closing ceremony on Aug. 8.
The Paralympics were slated to begin in the summer of 2020 but were delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Freshman Vincent Dallaire is also on double duty, playing for the Movin’ Mavs and his home country of Canada.
Wheelchair basketball has been labeled an ‘adaptive sport.’ For Dallaire, the pandemic has created another layer of adaptation.
“I wasn’t even home at the time, so I had to go back to my parents all summer, so I had to buy a basketball hoop for my driveway,” he said. “I tried to find hills and streets just to push on.”
Dallaire will be making his first Paralympics appearance, and waiting an extra year was not ideal. The alternative is worse.
“It’s bittersweet,” he said. “You’ve been working for like four years, and then you’re like, ‘Well, I’ll take a postponement, better than just completely canceled.’ It’s a lot of work you put in, a lot of time.”
The extra year of waiting opened the doors to Team USA for Voris. She played with Team USA in 2017 at the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation America’s Zonal Qualifier in Colombia.
After the tournament, Voris removed herself from Team USA. She said she was focused on getting into UTA, acquiring a job and preparing for the next stage of her life.
“I wanted to focus on getting into school,” Voris said. “A lot of little things were happening in that amount of time, and I knew I wasn’t going to be able to give my all to Team USA.”
She said playing in the Paralympics is a mental game and is something that she struggled with during her time on Team USA. She credits her time at UTA with helping her mentally.
“Getting into [UTA] helped me tremendously,” Voris said. “It just snapped me out of whatever I was in.”
In November, Voris received an email asking if she would participate in a Team USA tryout.
Voris came to a simple decision: she said yes.
Voris said she was ecstatic when she learned she had another opportunity to be a part of Team USA, but she also had her doubts.
“Tokyo is like the big show,” Voris said. “Still to this day, I still have doubts about myself, you know, in a basketball sense, but they’re definitely growing, and I think that it did help me by saying yes.”
Joining Voris on the Team USA team is senior Angelina ‘Nina’ Welfle.
Similar to Voris, Welfle decided not to participate in the tryouts and didn’t apply for personal reasons.
“I started to lose muscle mass in the left side of my body,” Welfle said. “It felt like a sense of loss of freedom, but at the same time it really isn’t. It’s just adapting to a different thing.”
She said she realizes now that she didn’t lose any type of freedom or independence because she moves in her own chair, and she has control. But she still had her low points.
Welfle said she hit a low point in February 2020 when she was out with her friends and realized she couldn’t keep up with them. Shortly after that the pandemic hit and left her alone with her thoughts, leading to another downfall in June.
Her parents talked her into going to therapy, and after two months it helped her get more structure in her life and got her back on track.
Welfle received an email as well gauging her interest in joining Team USA after some of their players retired.
Welfle accepted and is looking forward to the opportunity to play for her country.
“The strategies and advice they give me at USA-level, I can take that back to my college team regardless if I make the team or not,” Welfle said. “I think that’s an honor in itself.”
