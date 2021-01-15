Mavericks turn the tables on Ragin’ Cajuns with 91-86 victory

Sophomore guard Sam Griffin dribbles the ball during a game against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Jan. 15 at College Park Center. Griffin scored 14 points in the win over the Ragin' Cajuns. 

The last time the Ragin’ Cajuns were at College Park Center, their buzzer-beating win landed at No. 1 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays.

It’s been almost a year since then. With the help of junior guard Shahada Wells, the Mavericks (7-6, 3-2) were able to turn the tables with a 91-86 win on Friday at College Park Center.

“The team is starting to figure roles out playing together,” head coach Chris Ogden said. “The bench really gave us a spark.”

Wells finished with a career-high 31 points along with eight rebounds, five assists and two steals. As of Friday, he leads the team in many categories, including points (17.3) and steals per game (2.0).

The victory also extended UTA’s winning streak to three games.

UTA and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette tied the game seven times in the first half. By the break, the Mavericks had a 40-36 lead over the Ragin’ Cajuns. Wells led the team with 12 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Within the first few minutes of the second half, UTA quickly took its largest lead of the game by 13 points. The Mavericks had the game on lock until Louisiana put together a 7-0 run to bring the Ragin’ Cajuns within one possession of the lead.

“Those parts in the game happen all the time, and that's a part of learning and maturing,” Ogden said. “Defensively, we’ve got to get better stops.”

Wells and sophomore guard Sam Griffin combined to score 17 points within the last five minutes of the game and lifted UTA to a 91-86 win.

Griffin said he has confidence during those close-fought moments to make big shots.

“When it comes down to it, I always think my shot is going in every time I take it,” Griffin said. “Down the stretch I’m like, ‘I got it, I got it. Trust me.’”

UTA looks to close this series out with a win at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Louisiana hasn’t lost back-to-back games all season. Ogden said confidence will be key if they want to sweep the series.

“There was a lot we left on the table, so we’ll concentrate on that. We probably need to make a couple of adjustments on some things,” Ogden said. “We’ve got to find confidence in doing what we do.”

