Mavericks split season opening series against Abilene Christian University

Freshman defensive specialist Alyssa Duran digs the ball during a match against Arkansas State University on Oct. 16 at College Park Center.

 File photo by Elias Valverde II

The volleyball team's (12-8, 10-6) spring season started with a two-match series against Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas.

Match 1: UTA 3, ACU 2

In the first match, UTA went the distance with Abilene Christian and forced a fifth set — that they would eventually win — after trailing the Wildcats 2-1.

Freshman outside hitter Brianna Ford led the team with 10 kills, while freshman setter Mollie Blank led with 25 assists and sophomore libero Alli Wells led with 19 digs.

Match 2: ACU 3, UTA 2

The Mavericks were back in action the next day to finish off the series. UTA forced a fifth set but lost 15-9 and the match 3-2.

Blank finished the match with a career-high 41 assists. Ford also led the team once again with 13 kills, while Wells led with 24 digs.

The Mavericks will continue their spring season on the road, next facing Tarleton State University in a two-match series starting at 6 p.m. Friday in Stephenville, Texas.

