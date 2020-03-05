Mavericks prepare to face Coastal Carolina University in upcoming Sun Belt Conference matchup

As the regular season came to a close Tuesday in Alabama, the men’s basketball team (14-17, 10-10) began preparing for the Sun Belt Conference tournament.
A win over Troy University combined with Appalachian State University defeating the University of Louisiana Monroe meant the seventh-seeded Mavericks would host Coastal Carolina University in the tournament’s first round.
In the 2019-20 season, the Mavericks and the Chanticleers faced off twice. Both times Coastal Carolina picked up wins: an 82-77 victory Jan. 11 at College Park Center and an 89-75 victory Feb. 8 in Conway, South Carolina.
Head coach Chris Ogden said his team will have to focus on rebounding if it wants to pick up a win this time around.
“We have to look at it and do something different,” Ogden said. “They rebound the ball very, very well, and it starts there.”
When UTA and Coastal Carolina last played at College Park Center, the Chanticleers outrebounded the Mavericks 50-38, and 33 of those were defensive rebounds.
Senior guard Brian Warren said the Mavericks will also work on keeping Coastal Carolina outside of the paint because that’s where they had the upper hand in the February matchup.
“Last time they scored over 40 points in the paint in the second half,” Warren said. “That’s what killed us the most, I feel.”
Forty-six of Coastal Carolina’s 89 points came from the paint when the teams played at HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina.
UTA will enter the Saturday contest with one postseason conference award winner in sophomore guard David Azore. On Thursday, the Houston native was named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team after averaging 14.1 points and 4.9 rebounds on the season.
Azore said he felt like his team was where it needed to be at this point in the season.
“I believe we made the right strides and stuff throughout the season, and I feel like right now we’re playing our best basketball,” Azore said. “We got a good chance of getting this done.”
The winner of Saturday’s matchup will have to win two more games before advancing to the tournament semifinals at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Appalachian State will host the second round game in Boone, North Carolina.
“We’re just gonna stay on our routine and get to play the game,” Ogden said.
The Mavericks will host Coastal Carolina at 2 p.m. Saturday at College Park Center in the first round of the Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Championship.
