Mavericks' final chance at Sun Belt Conference championship ends in first round, concludes season

PENSACOLA, Fla. — As graduate guard David Azore went for a buzzer-beater, all eyes in the stadium watched the ball leap from his hand.
The ball that carried the Mavericks’ hopes to extend their stay in the Sun Belt Conference tournament hit the backboard and fell to the ground, ending the team's final chance to capture the championship trophy.
The No.9 seed men’s basketball team (11-18, 7-10) fell to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette 67-64 on Thursday at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.
The loss ended their season and marked the Mavericks’ last game as a Sun Belt Conference member before moving to the Western Athletic Conference for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Head coach Greg Young, who’s in his first full season with the Mavericks, said although the team failed to gain a third victory over the Louisiana-Lafayette after two wins during the regular season, he still felt proud of his team’s efforts.
The Ragin’ Cajuns began the game on a 7-2 scoring run.
Seven minutes into the game, the Mavericks made two of their first 10 shots, trailing 17-8.
The deficit grew to 14 as UTA made only three of their first 21 shots. Only two players were making shots: sophomore guard Nicolas Elame and sophomore forward Patrick Mwamba.
Azore, who averaged 19.8 points per game before Thursday, didn’t make a field goal until nearly six minutes left in the first half.
The Mavericks trailed 36-27, with Azore scoring 13 of the team's 27 points in the first half. UTA made 23% of their shots, while Louisiana-Lafayette made 50%.
“We plan hard. We just struggled to score a little bit early,” Young said.
The Mavericks began the second half scoring the first four points to cut the deficit to five at 36-31.
Mwamba scored a 3-pointer to make the game 46-41 but injured his left ankle with the play. He shortly returned and played through it.
UTA cut the deficit to three with two seconds left, but an attempt for overtime fell short at the buzzer.
Young credited his players for their efforts in diving on the floor and attempting to grab rebounds to stay in the game.
Azore led the Mavericks in scoring with 23 points, and Mwamba finished with 19 points and four 3-pointers.
It was the 13th game and third straight this season Azore scored 20 points or more.
The Mavericks made 31.3% of their shots from the field and 25.9% from beyond the arc.
CLOSE GAME STRUGGLES
With the loss, UTA lost by single digits for the 13th time this season, eight of which were by six points or less.
“We just couldn’t get consecutive stops, and we needed to get stops in the second half,” Young said.
The Mavericks have struggled to score the past four games, and it has been hard to overcome that, he said.
The quality defense gave UTA opportunities to generate offense, but they couldn’t capitalize and turn it into points, Young said.
FIRST HALF WOES
The Azore, Mwamba and Elame trio combined to score 24 of the team’s 27 points in the first half. The team made two of their 12 3-point attempts.
The team couldn’t practice before the game and had a shootaround early in the morning to prepare, Young said.
The Mavericks were outrebounded 20-15 in the first half and had two assists over seven-made field goals.
AZORE CLIMBS UP RANKING
Prior to the game, Azore needed 13 points to become sixth all-time in scoring in program history. His 23-point performance surpassed the number needed, as he finished his career with 1,390 points.
Louisiana-Lafayette’s head coach Bob Marlin said Azore is tough, and getting to the free-throw line is a strong attribute of his.
Azore said he credits his teammates, coaches and the support system around him.
“I wouldn’t have been able to do anything I’ve done here at UTA if it wasn’t for them,” he said.
