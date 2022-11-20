Mavericks fall to University of Nevada, Reno

The Mavericks (2-2) fell 62-43 to the University of Nevada, Reno on Friday at College Park Center.
The team got off to a rough start. After the first timeout, the Mavericks had just one field goal on 14 attempts. At the end of the first half, the Mavericks were down eight with no players in double figures.
“Film will tell you that we had some wide-open looks that we didn’t knock down, and we still hung around,” head coach Greg Young said.
The Mavericks shot 18%, the lowest percentage in program history.
A bright spot for the team was sophomore forward Shemar Wilson, who had 14 rebounds.
But for Wilson, winning trumps individual success.
“Nights like this, you can have 14 rebounds, but we lost at the end of the day,” he said. “I’ll be okay having zero rebounds and we won at the end of the day.”
The Mavericks return to the court 4 p.m. Monday at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida, against Drexel University.
@N_Utsey1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.