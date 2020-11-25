One look around College Park Center on Wednesday showed how different things are since the men’s basketball team (0-1) last took the court March 7.
The substitute benches were spread out across the sidelines and baselines, a cleaning crew came out routinely to sanitize high-touch areas, and fan attendance was limited to 600 spectators.
Despite all the changes around the team, a familiar issue from last season popped up for the Mavericks in a 75-68 loss against Oklahoma State University on Wednesday. UTA shot 38% from the field and hit on 19.2% of its 3-point attempts.
Last year, the Mavericks had a 41.5% field goal percentage and shot 31% from the 3-point line. Those percentages had UTA as the 11th best shooting team in the Sun Belt Conference by the time the season ended.
When the halftime break came, UTA trailed by 5 points and scored 11 of its 36 shot attempts. More shots went down for the Mavericks in the second half, but it was too late, as the Cowboys had outscored UTA 43-41 in the period to seal the win.
Head coach Chris Ogden said his team should have attacked more throughout the game to get better looks at the free-throw line.
“If you can’t shoot it great, shoot more of them,” Ogden said. “A couple of times we settled, but we had looks. We’ll figure things out.”
The team still had bright spots throughout the contest, forcing 18 Oklahoma State turnovers and getting strong performances from junior guards Shahada Wells and David Azore.
Wells, a transfer from Tyler Junior College, led the Mavericks with 21 points in his debut for the team.
“I knew what I was coming into; I’ve always been ready for it,” Wells said. “It was a great feeling to be playing some of the top teams, some of the top players. I just wanted to play as a team and involve my team.”
The Mavericks also forced 5 turnovers from Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State freshman guard. Cunningham was recognized as the nation’s top recruit by ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals, USA Today and MaxPreps before Wednesday’s season opener.
UTA will continue its season at the Louisiana Tech Classic over the weekend with games scheduled against Louisiana Tech University and Northwestern State University. Ogden said his team is prepared for any last-minute schedule changes in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve talked; we got out ahead of it,” Ogden said. “Adversity is coming, a stoppage of play is coming at some point, we all know it. We’re just gonna handle it moving forward the best way we can.”
UTA will continue its nonconference schedule against Louisiana Tech at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana.
@c_amaya7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.