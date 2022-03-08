Mavericks face loss in their final Sun Belt Conference tournament

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Shooting the basketball became the Achilles’ heel during the men’s basketball team’s short-lived experience in its last Sun Belt Conference tournament.
Heading into the tournament, UTA had lost its last three games, scoring under 60 points in each game.
The Mavericks lost in the first round of the tournament Thursday 67-64 against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
“We just couldn’t get consecutive stops, and we needed to get stops in the second half,” head coach Greg Young said.
The team ended its season on a four-game losing streak and shot less than 40% from the field during that span.
“We just struggled to score,” Young said. “You just hate to get in those doldrums at this time of the year.”
UTA finished with less than 65 points in those four games and made 28.7% from beyond the arc.
The Mavericks made 23.3% of their shots in the first half and made seven of their 27 3-point attempts in the game against Louisiana.
The Mavericks were outrebounded 20-15 in the first half and had two assists on seven made field goals.
UTA cut the deficit to three with two seconds left, but an attempt for overtime fell short at the buzzer.
It was the 11th game this year UTA lost by 10 points or less against a Sun Belt team, with 10 of them by single digits.
Young credited his defense for keeping them in the game and giving the offense opportunities to score.
“We had some good looks created by our defense,” he said. “We just didn’t stick them, and I think we could have stuck on and taken the lead there when it’s three or four, and then maybe we flip that momentum.”
Sophomore forward Patrick Mwamba matched his career-high with 19 points and was the team’s second-leading scorer.
Mwamba added seven rebounds, the second-most of the season, and a season-high four steals.
Graduate guard David Azore finished the season averaging 19.9 points per game, tied for 10th in a single season in program history.
Azore currently ranks seventh in career free throw percentage at 80.9%.
He finished the season with the sixth-most points in program history. Azore attests his success to his teammates, coaches and support system at UTA, he said.
Sophomore forward Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu finished the game with four blocks and moved to third place all-time in program history with 134.
It was the 11th game this season he recorded four or more blocks.
Louisiana head coach Bob Marlin commended Young and the Mavericks for their effort.
“Coach Young is a friend and a good basketball coach,” Marlin said. “His teams play hard, and they showed that today.”
The season concluded Young’s first season as the Mavericks’ head coach. Before being promoted to the position, he previously served as an assistant and associate coach on the staff.
The loss marked the Mavericks’ last game as a Sun Belt Conference member before they move to the Western Athletic Conference for the 2022-2023 academic year July 1.
UTA has been a member of the conference since the 2013-2014 academic year and has 94 conference wins, the third-most during that time frame.
During its tenure, the program won a Sun Belt regular season championship in 2017 and made two Sun Belt Conference tournament finals appearances but lost both in 2018 and 2019.
Men’s basketball has not made an NCAA Tournament appearance since 2008, the lone one in program history.
UTA finished its season with an 11-18 record and 7-10 in Sun Belt Conference play.
