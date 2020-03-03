Mavericks defeat Troy University, securing 7th seed in Sun Belt Conference

Freshman guard Nicolas Elame drives past a defender during the game against Troy University on March 3 at Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama. Elame recorded nine points for the Maverick win. 

 By Elias Valverde II, The Shorthorn staff

TROY, Ala. — A 78-64 win against Troy University on Tuesday helped the men’s basketball team (14-17, 10-10) secure the seventh seed in the Sun Belt Conference tournament next week.

Going into Tuesday’s game, UTA needed to win its game and wait for the result between Appalachian State University and the University of Louisiana Monroe to go into the conference tournament as a seventh seed. Appalachian State defeated Louisiana-Monroe 61-57, locking up the sixth seed.

Head coach Chris Ogden said he liked the way his team shared the ball throughout the contest, picking up 21 assists compared to nine turnovers.

“I just liked the way we played, the way we came out defensively, the way we shared the basketball,” Ogden said. “I just liked our demeanor.”

UTA got off to a hot shooting start, hitting on five of their six shots in the game’s first five minutes. The Mavericks had the advantage throughout the rest of the period, taking a 36-24 lead into the halftime break.

The Mavericks limited the Trojans to 9-23 shooting from the field and 1-8 shooting from the 3-point line in the first half.

Troy managed to close the gap with UTA multiple times throughout the second half. The Trojans cut the deficit to six points around the 11-minute mark in the period. The Mavericks still pulled away, outscoring Troy 42-40 for the regular season-ending victory.

Senior guard Brian Warren led the Mavericks with eight assists, followed closely by freshman and sophomore guards Nicolas Elame and David Azore with five and three assists, respectively.

Azore also had a chance to reunite with former UTA head coach Scott Cross after the game. Cross recruited the Houston native to UTA in 2016. He said the former head coach was there for him through some tough times when he tore his ACL during a scrimmage game against the University of Oklahoma in 2017.

“It’s love for him, but we’re just trying to get us another win,” Azore said. “It was another game.”

Ogden said everyone on the team has to stick with the process of what they have been doing all season.

“Everybody’s gotta do their job, and they know what time it is,” Ogden said. “It’s win or go home. Possession by possession, we have to just win the game.”

The men’s basketball team will host a first round matchup against Coastal Carolina University in the conference tournament Saturday at 2 p.m. at College Park Center. UTA will have to win three games to advance to the semifinal round at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

@c_amaya7

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments