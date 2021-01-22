The men’s basketball team (7-8, 3-4) dropped its second game in a row 66-59 in a comeback loss to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Friday at College Park Center.
“It was about as bad a basketball game as I’ve ever been a part of,” head coach Chris Ogden said. “Seems like nothing could go right offensively, we just had no organization.”
The two teams entered Friday’s matchup tied in conference play with a 3-3 record. The Mavericks were looking to avenge the two losses they suffered in Little Rock at the start of the year.
Both teams came onto the floor ready for the anticipated match up.
However, Little Rock led from the tip until a UTA 7-0 scoring run brought the game to a 15-all tie with 8:20 remaining in the first half.
It didn’t last long. The Mavericks continued to struggle offensively, shooting 22.6% from the field by the end of the first half. Little Rock led 28-23 at halftime.
Ogden said he thinks the team's shooting percentage was a direct correlation to the shots that were being taken on the floor.
“I thought we were taking really, really tough, bad shots, especially early on,” Ogden said.
The narrative continued in the second half. UTA wasn’t knocking down shots, which allowed Little Rock to take a 21-point lead.
UTA came back to bring Little Rock’s lead down to single digits, but that wasn’t enough to overcome the slow start the Mavericks had at the beginning of the period.
Ogden said the comeback was encouraging, noting that the team had some fighters.
With the loss, UTA is now one game under .500 overall and in conference play. Even with back-to-back losses, Ogden said it’s not time to panic; it’s time to find a team that’s willing to come together and win.
“No great team comes together without some adversity,” Ogden said. “We’re still a work in progress like everybody.”
Sophomore forward Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu said even with a win tomorrow, UTA will still be tied with Little Rock in conference. But the season is still young, and there is still time.
UTA will be back in action at 4 p.m. on Saturday at College Park Center for the second game of the series against Little Rock.
