Longtime Arlington high school football coach to join University of Nebraska-Lincoln

A pillar in the Arlington high school football community accepted a job over the winter break to join the college ranks.
After 17 years as head football coach for the Arlington Martin Warriors, Bob Wager accepted a job Dec. 30 as an assistant coach at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. From coaching a future No. 1 overall pick to making his team a regular championship staple at the district level, Wager had left an impact on the Arlington high school football scene.
As of Jan. 18, Martin has not publicly stated who would replace Wager as head coach.
Wager will join Nebraska's staff under head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule was recently hired after spending nearly three years as the head coach of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.
Wager had a memorable run as Martin head coach. During his tenure, he and his team reached the playoffs each year, winning a district championship each of the last four years. Under Wager, the team has not lost a district game since 2018.
His success was buoyed by his recruiting skills. Notably, Wager coached future No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett. This past season, four-star LSU cornerback commit Javien Toviano suited up for Martin.
One of Wager’s most successful seasons came in 2011. During that season, he led the Warriors to a 12-2 record, culminating in a trip to the regional final.
Wager joins Nebraska’s staff as a tight ends assistant and special teams coach.
He hopes to improve the special teams as Nebraska finished second to last in average yards per kickoff return in 2022.
@N_Utsey1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.