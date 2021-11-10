UTA Athletics and Adaptive Athletics are set to hit the hardwood once again, this time with full-capacity events in effect.
Here’s a look at each team’s schedule for the 2021-22 season.
Women’s Basketball
The Lady Mavericks will begin their season at College Park Center on Thursday against Baylor University, which ranks No. 7 according to the USA TODAY Sports poll.
Following the game against the Bears, the Mavericks will be home to play against Sam Houston State University on Nov. 13 and the University of Houston on Nov. 17.
The Lady Mavericks will play the Sun Belt East Division this year after only playing the West Division last year because of COVID-19 protocols.
Men’s Basketball
The Mavericks will begin their first home game of the season at 7 p.m. Saturday against the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
UTA will play the University of North Texas on Nov. 18, then travel out west to play San Diego State University on Nov. 20, Utah State University on Nov. 27 and the University of California Santa Barbara on Nov. 29.
The Mavericks will travel up the road to play the University of North Texas on Nov. 20 before traveling to Las Vegas to play in the UNLV Thanksgiving Classic on Nov. 27 and 28 against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Oral Roberts University and the University of Oklahoma headline the Mavericks’ December slate of nonconference play. Both teams won at least one game in last year’s NCAA Tournament.
Movin’ Mavs
The UTA Movin’ Mavs are coming off a national championship run in the 2021 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament and are eager for the road ahead. Their schedule features six tournaments, starting Friday with the 2021 Jim Hayes Memorial Tournament for Homecoming.
UTA will begin their Homecoming Tournament against Eastern Washington University at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Maverick Activities Center.
Movin’ Mavs head coach, said their match against Alabama will be a good opportunity to get a look at the top two teams in the nation.
Lady Movin’ Mavs
The Lady Movin’ Mavs are coming off a loss against Alabama in the 2021 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament.
This year they start the 2021 Jim Hayes Memorial Tournament for Homecoming against the University of Arizona at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Physical Education Building.
Later on Friday, a rematch between the Lady Movin’ Mavs and the Crimson Tide will be played at 1:30 p.m. at the Physical Education Building.
Jason Nelms, Lady Movin’ Mavs head coach, said the team is battling to be the favorites to win a championship and were progressing in the right direction last season.
