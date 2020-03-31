Maybe we took sports for granted.
It’s been over two weeks since the day sports stood still, and I’m still wrapping my head around it.
On March 11, the NBA suspended its season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.
Many professional sports followed in suspending their seasons, including the NHL, MLB and more. The Sun Belt Conference canceled all athletic events for the rest of the semester, and the NCAA canceled its remaining winter and spring championships.
With everything surrounding COVID-19, suspending sports was 100% the right choice, but it still stings.
March has come to an end, and so far we don’t get to shred our busted brackets after the first round of the NCAA Tournament. We don’t get to complain about Opening Day not being a national holiday, and we don’t get to see teams fight for a spot in the NBA Playoffs.
Within the UTA community, I’ve seen athletes who eat, sleep and breathe wheelchair basketball just months away from their Paralympic debut have that taken away from them. I’ve seen seniors have their final season cut short.
It’s surreal.
It’s surreal to see “Canceled” across all of the UTA Athletic events.
I was about one month into covering a UTA baseball team that was off to its best start since 2001. I got to connect with some of the regulars at Clay Gould Ballpark, like Randall Bost — father of sophomore pitcher Riley Bost — who can be seen squatting behind the backstop for nine innings each game to capture the highlights.
Eddie Childs, the father of junior outfielder Phillip Childs, has a keen eye for discombobulation and can be heard yelling “Hit it to the gap” every time UTA is up to bat.
The season was just getting started, but now we’ll never know where that team would have gone.
We’ll never know if the women’s basketball team would have made it through to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.
We’ll never know if the softball team would have secured a berth to Regionals or claimed a National Invitational Softball Championship title again.
We’ll never know if the outdoor track and field team would have taken home the conference title.
We’ll never know if the Movin’ Mavs teams would have won another national championship.
We’ll never know how the golf or tennis teams would have placed.
It’s all just a big ‘what if’ now.
Unfortunately, there aren’t any live sports to cover, but there are still stories to tell.
We at The Shorthorn’s sports desk will do our best to bring sports to you during this time.
That means telling the stories of your favorite athletes, how they’re managing during this time and any updates that come.
We’re feeling what you’re feeling. During these difficult times, the comfort of sports seems more essential than ever. But we’ll get through it, and one day, sports will return.
Let’s not take it for granted again.
