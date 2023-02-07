LeBron James takes the throne as all-time NBA scorer

When Kareem Abdul-Jabbar passed Wilt Chamberlain to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, the NBA world took notice. When Abdul-Jabbar’s skyhook, identical to thousands of others he’d made in his career, dropped through the net April 5, 1984, the crowd in Las Vegas rose and applauded the history they’d witnessed.
For nearly 39 years, that record stood. But on February 7, in front of a sold-out crowd at Crypto.com Arena, LeBron James rewrote the history books. With the crowd on its feet, James caught the ball at the elbow, turned, faded away, and swished home the history-making shot with Abdul-Jabbar in attendance.
When Abdul-Jabbar passed Chamberlain, the only man to score 100 points in a basketball game and who averaged 50 points a game for an entire season, it appeared unbreakable. But then Abdul-Jabbar went on to score nearly 7,000 more points than Chamberlain before retiring in 1989, further immortalizing the scoring crown.
“This man has accomplished something that I don’t believe, and I mean this sincerely, I don’t think this will ever happen again,” Lakers broadcaster Chick Hearn said on the call that fateful night in Las Vegas.
For nearly four decades, Hearn was correct. Then, a kid from Akron, Ohio came into the league and changed everything. James was drafted to the National Basketball Association straight out of high school with immense pressure on his shoulders. He was the cover athlete of Sports Illustrated at just 17 years old. During his junior year of high school, he was on the cover of the biggest sports magazine on the planet with three words in big, white letters.
THE CHOSEN ONE.
“That's a lot of pressure,” UTA junior guard Kyron Gibson said. “But at the end of the day, it’s just basketball. It’s what you grew up doing. It’s what you love to do. So at the end of the day, you just go out there and do what you love.”
Jason MacBain, UTA associate AD for communications, had a Sports Illustrated subscription growing up and was in high school when he got the magazine with James on the cover.
“This is probably my junior or senior year of high school, right around there,” Macbain said. “And at that point, I was like, ‘how on earth is a high school basketball player on the cover of Sports Illustrated?’”
MacBain watched in awe when ESPN traveled to St. Vincent-St. Mary High School to cover one of James’ games as a high school student. That game, broadcast Dec. 12, 2002, was the first high school basketball game ESPN broadcast live.
“I do recall myself being like, ‘this guy is basically my age. He's on [the] cover of Sports Illustrated. He's on national television, he's probably going to be the number one pick in the NBA Draft.’ And I couldn't get my head around it,” MacBain said.
The Cleveland Cavaliers, James’ hometown team, selected him as the number one overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. James competed in the Pepsi Pro Summer League in Orlando, Florida, weeks later and MacBain wanted to be in attendance.
He was staying in Orlando with his grandparents for the summer and asked his grandfather to drop him off two hours early for the general-admissions ticket sale. As the morning chugged along, MacBain stood in the line and just before he could purchase his $5 ticket, the “SOLD OUT” sign was put up.
As he called his grandfather to come pick him up, someone approached him. They said they’d overheard MacBain on the phone and asked him to wait on the street corner while they left to get tickets.
MacBain remembered sitting on this street corner thinking to himself, “Here’s this complete stranger I’m relying on to come back with a $5 ticket.” He waited for a couple of hours before the stranger returned with tickets in hand.
“To his credit, I don't know his name, but if he happens to read this article, thank you,” MacBain said with a smile.
MacBain had a first-come first-serve general-admission ticket, so he sat five rows back from the court and waited for hours — James’ debut was the third game of a tripleheader.
James scored 14 points that night, and while those points don’t count towards his regular-season record, he still left the fans in awe, MacBain added.
He specifically remembers one of James’ dunks, where the player cocked it back and slammed it down with one hand. It’s a dunk James has done countless times in the NBA. “That was one of my first awestruck moments that I had in person of him,” MacBain said.
Then three months later, halfway across the country, James suited up for his first preseason game against the Detroit Pistons. Nicholas Huenefield, UTA communication assistant director, was in attendance that day, Oct. 7, 2003, in Detroit.
Huenefield said before James came to Detroit, games were very sparsely attended. But with James in Cleveland, a rivalry was born. He remembers James’ first points well: a breakaway dunk early in the first quarter.
Because these points were not scored in an NBA regular-season game, they also do not count towards his record, but these stories show that James had captivated the NBA fandom long before his first official points.
He scored his first NBA basket during a game against the Sacramento Kings on their home floor in October 2003. James made a baseline jump shot in front of his own bench. Moments later, he hit his second from the opposite baseline.
James’ third shot, a fadeaway jump shot over 6 '11 Brad Miller, had the fans ‘ooh’ing and ‘ah’ing just five minutes into his NBA career. He finished the game with 25 points, but the Cavaliers lost 106-92.
These shots were not special by themselves, but they tell the beginning of a story unlike any other in NBA history.
Ironically, James broke the record without breaking many others. He’s only won a regular season scoring title once. He’s averaged above 30 points per game in a full season just three times in his 20-year career and when you look at the 100 all-time highest scoring seasons, James’ name only appears twice: at No. 32 and No. 81. His career high is 61 points, tied for 44th all-time.
He has broken the record methodically. Jumper after jumper, dunk after dunk, he’s played in 1,410 regular-season games and now he stands alone on the mountaintop.
1,410.
That’s 150 games fewer than Abdul-Jabbar and 66 games less than Karl Malone, who James passed for second on the NBA’s all-time scoring list in March 2022.
Throughout his 20-year career, James has inspired millions of children around the world, including Gibson. Gibson said he looked up to James for his performances on and off the court.
“He was just the person everybody wanted to be,” Gibson said.
Gibson said he admired James’ ability to play for so long. He knows former professional athletes that stopped playing altogether between 30-35, so to see James still near the top of the league at age 38 is great.
He said it means a lot to be able to watch James break the record. In a way, it feels like he and the millions James inspired are all a part of this history as well. Gibson plans to attend the Mavericks-Lakers game Feb. 26 to see his favorite player in person for the first time.
There will always be debates on who’s the greatest basketball player of all time. For some, it’s Michael Jordan, the man who came into the NBA and dominated almost instantly, winning three titles, retired to play baseball, then came back and won three more to show the world he was still the best.
For others, it’s Abdul-Jabbar. A six-time champion with six regular-season MVPs, the most of all-time. He brought Milwaukee its first championship in 1971 and then won five more as part of the Showtime Lakers in the 1980s.
And for some, James has taken that spot. With this accolade, he may win a few fans over, and if he can find a way to win a title in his final years before he retires, he may get a few more votes.
But there is no debate tonight. James has left his peers behind and stands alone at the top.
