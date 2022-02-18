Late-inning rally falls short as UTA drops season opener to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

The baseball team opened their season Friday with a 4-3 loss against the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Islanders.
Senior pitcher David Moffat started on the mound for the Mavericks and gave up an RBI single in the first inning.
A second run followed in the top of the second inning after Texas A&M-Corpus Christi held UTA scoreless, increasing their lead to 2-0.
The Mavericks failed to get runners on base for the next two innings.
A two-run home run in the top of the fifth pushed the Islander’s lead to 4-0.
Senior pitcher Tanner King relieved Moffatt in the fifth inning after he pitched four innings and gave up four earned runs. King was able to get out of the fifth with a picked-off runner, a strikeout and fly out.
The first UTA run of the game came after senior first baseman Oscar Ponce brought in sophomore third baseman Matthew Cavanagh for an RBI in the fifth, cutting the Islanders lead to 4-1.
Before the start of the sixth inning, sophomore pitcher Jack Hagan replaced King, marking the third pitcher for the Mavericks in six innings.
“We’re going to mix and match as much as we can before we get into conference, then once we get to conference, we will have to decide on something but it might just be a different year for us on the mound,” head coach Darrin Thomas said.
Hagan tied his career-high in innings pitched with three and strikeouts with six.
“We needed him [Hagan], and that was a good outing from him,” Thomas said.
The Islanders’ lead was cut to two after a seventh-inning RBI from sophomore Cason Gregory, scoring Cavanagh.
UTA would add a second run in the inning after sophomore outfielder Wilson Galvan’s RBI single pulled the Mavericks to within one.
Freshman pitcher Gray Bailey faced loaded bases in the top of the ninth but gave up no runs in the half inning and kept the deficit at one run.
“[Bailey] is going to help us out, and he needs to, I am glad that he got us out of it,” Thomas said.
He said the bullpen kept the team in the game and pitched them out of some late-inning jams.
The Mavericks fell short in the bottom of the ninth with none of the four batters getting into scoring position.
“It's just going to take us a little while to get things going because we’ve got so many new pieces,” said Thomas. “But that's what these first four weeks are for before we get into conference to see what we got.”
UTA will return to Clay Gould Ballpark for Saturday and Sunday’s games against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, beginning at 2 p.m. and 1 p.m.
@TheJakeWilis
sports-editor.shortorn@uta.edu
