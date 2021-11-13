Lady Movin’ Mavs use previous national championship loss as fuel for upcoming season

The start of basketball season almost feels like Christmas season for Jason Nelms, Lady Movin’ Mavs head coach.
Nelms could not describe how excited he feels for the season except to say he and his players will get to be on the ground and open presents and be with the crowd, whom they see as their family members.
The Lady Movin’ Mavs will return to play this season after a loss against Alabama in the 2021 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament. They began the season against the University of Arizona on Friday morning at the Physical Education Building, winning 64-20. The team trailed to University of Alabama 53-52 later during the day.
Nelms said it was nice to receive support from virtual fans last semester, but it won’t match the level of excitement of having people cheer for his team in person.
“It’d be great to get back to that experience of what sports really is — it’s having people in there watching you and cheering,” Nelms said.
Junior Elodie Tessier, Lady Movin’ Mavs co-captain, said the team will have to adjust to playing with the stress of coming back to full capacity and handling their emotions since all eyes will be on them.
“It’s a stress that adds up when you have 1,000 people yelling at the game,” Tessier said.
When the Lady Movin’ Mavs fell short of capturing their third national championship in March, Nelms spoke highly of the team and said they would still be favorites in the coming season if the player duo of Alexus Cook and Zoe Voris stayed together, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Every player from the runner-up finish will return this season with the addition of two new players, Nelms said.
Junior Meagan Lotz, Lady Movin’ Mavs co-captain, said most teams have underestimated the Lady Movin’ Mavs because of their young squad, but they are ready to go. They had four freshmen last year and have added two more since.
“We can match up with that, and we have the capability to beat them,” Lotz said.
She uses the team’s loss against Alabama in the national championship last season to motivate the team and prove they are good enough, she said.
Nelms said one of the things he’s most excited about this season is getting back on the road with his team. For him, it doesn’t matter where they’re going as long as they get the bonding experience.
Lotz said being on the bus for a long time with the same people may not be the most exciting experience, but players grow as a team and as classmates by sharing similar experiences with homework and deadlines.
Tessier said she feels excited to return because she sees the potential from her teammates.
“Even if it’s a loss, even if it’s a win, at the end of the day, you want to improve as a person and as a player,” Tessier said.
While Nelms said the team is one player short of his intended vision, he’s already seen growth from Voris after she competed in the Paralympic Games in Tokyo this summer.
Lotz said Voris’s Paralympic experience has helped motivate the team.
Since the team only played five games last season, Nelms said he only saw it as a preseason for this season.
“They were progressing in the right way last year, just not enough time in that season to get to what they needed to get to,” he said.
Prior to the pandemic during Lotz’s first season in 2019, the team worked, played, reassessed and improved as the season went on, but opportunities weren’t the same last year.
Returning to in-person games makes the whole environment feel like she’s being introduced to the college athlete experience all over again, she said.
Nelms said he’s interested in seeing how his team will perform after dealing with many injuries after coming back from the COVID-19 pandemic. While he wants his team to do well, he also wants to see the team’s strength and what else they can improve on for the rest of the semester.
“I wouldn’t want to go out there, and everything be 100%, then we’re probably gonna end up going downhill, right?” Nelms said. “We always want to be going uphill, so we want to make sure that we’re not peaking yet.”
