Lady Movin’ Mavs finish as runners-up in national tournament

The Lady Movin’ Mavs finished as the runners-up at the 2023 National Wheelchair Basketball Association Women’s Intercollegiate Nationals hosted by The University of Alabama. The games were held at Stran-Hardin Arena.
The Lady Movin’ Mavs fell to Alabama in the championship game, 88-41. This was the fourth consecutive year that Alabama has won the national title.
Five teams competed for a shot at the NWBA championship. The No. 2 Lady Movin’ Mavs were tested, playing No. 3 University of Illinois. Other games featured were No.1 Alabama taking down No. 4 the University of Arizona and Illinois beating No. 5 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Friday, March 10
UTA started off the weekend with a nail biter game against Illinois. Both teams refused to easily go down, sending the game into double overtime. The teams each took a minimum of 43 shots knocking down 30 a piece. Both teams avoided the three-point line with Illinois being the only team in this game to attempt a shot.
Both teams received key contributions Friday, with both UTA and Illinois having four scorers reaching double-figures. Zoe Voris led the way with 19 points, four rebounds and four assists. Victoria Ceballos chipped in 16 points, three rebounds and one assist. It was an efficient game for UTA, as eight out of 10 players scored and four players took at least nine shots.
With both teams being similarly matched, UTA set themselves apart by out-rebounding Illinois by seven, having four more assists and knocking down over 50% of their free throws. Mary Wagstaff of Illinois made it tough for UTA by putting up 27 points, but in the end the Lady Movin’ Mavs knocked off Illinois 72-67, cementing their shot at the NWBA championship title.
Saturday, March 11
The Lady Movin’ Mavs could not find their footing during the championship game, and ultimately it ended with Alabama securing the national title.
It was a rough first half with UTA down 47-23. The Lady Movin’ Mavs only managed to hit 10-26 shots while Alabama hit 22-31 in the first half. In total, UTA hit just 19-43 shots and managed to hit both of their two points from the free throw line. The lack of scoring caused UTA to start fouling, as Alabama hit 13-22 shots from the free throw line.
Points in the paint were an issue all game for UTA. In the first half, UTA managed eight points while Alabama scored 34. The Lady Movin’ Mavs also didn’t get much help from the bench. In the first half, Alabama tallied 27 bench points to UTA’s six bench points.
Voris was the only player for UTA to reach double-figures with 10 points, five rebounds and one assist. Alabama’s defense caused UTA to do things out of character since they weren’t able to take comfortable shots in the paint. UTA took four three-point shots, nailing one in the second half.
