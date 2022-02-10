Three thousand students from local school districts were in attendance Thursday as the women’s basketball team (15-5, 9-2) defeated the University of Louisiana-Monroe, 77-50.
It was Kids Day at the College Park Center, and students from neighboring elementary and middle schools filled the arena to watch the Lady Mavericks take on the Warhawks.
Head coach Shereka Wright said it’s the first time they’ve had a mixture of elementary and middle school students. “I thought that they [the kids] were locked in the whole entire game, which was fun.”
Senior guard Claire Chastain said the environment was electric but troubling during the game because of the noise level.
UTA outscored Louisiana-Monroe 24-8 in the first quarter. Senior guard De’Sha Benjamin led the Lady Mavericks in scoring with seven points, making two of the four 3-pointers scored in the period.
With an assist in the first quarter, senior guard Terryn Milton moved into fourth all-time in assists in UTA history.
UTA continued to control the game in the second quarter, maintaining a 18-16 advantage despite turning the ball over five times in the period.
The Lady Mavericks shot 53% in the third quarter and limited the Warhawks to 28.6% shooting.
UTA limited Louisiana-Monroe to 11 points in the fourth quarter as they controlled their way to a 27-point victory.
UTA saw three players score in double figures in the game, led by junior forward Starr Jacobs’ 17 points.
“It's just fun playing this team. Everyone has their own scoring capabilities, and I have all the confidence in the world of my teammates,” Chastain said.
The Lady Mavericks have won all six of their games since inserting senior forward Shyia Smith into the starting lineup. Smith said she is feeling confident in her current role.
She finished with a season-high of 15 points.
UTA had its best 3-point performance of the season, connecting on a season-high nine of their 16 attempts.
Wright said early on, the team had not shot 3-pointers very well but are now doing a good job at creating opportunities to make those shots.
The win put UTA alone in the first place spot in the Sun Belt, a half-game ahead of Troy University, who is currently 8-2.
The Lady Mavericks will return to the court Saturday at 2 p.m. against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
@isaacappelt
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.