Lady Mavs fall to Iowa State University in NCAA Tournament first round

As the final seconds ticked off the clock, junior forward Starr Jacobs committed a foul while attempting a steal for the Lady Mavericks.
The foul was her fifth, disqualifying her from the game. As she walked to the bench, head coach Shereka Wright embraced her tightly as the two shared a moment on the sideline.
“[I’m] so proud of her,” Wright said. “She took a chance on UT Arlington, and I told her, ‘Hey, you follow me. You follow this program. Great things are gonna happen to you,’ and I'm just so proud of her for doing that.”
The women’s basketball team’s (20-8) season came to an end Friday in Ames, Iowa, as they fell to Iowa State University in the first round of the NCAA Tournament 78-71.
Bill Fennelly, Iowa State head coach and one of the nation’s most successful coaches, did not hesitate to praise UTA.
“I was really impressed with UT Arlington,” Fennelly said. “They played a phenomenal game, they're so well coached, they played so hard and made some big shots.”
The Lady Mavericks came out swinging in front of a crowd of 5,546 in Hilton Coliseum. Opening with senior forward Shyia Smith’s seven points, UTA had an eight-point lead, 22-14 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the 3-pointers started falling for UTA, as they made three of their four attempts from outside to take a six-point lead into halftime 41-35.
Fennelly praised the Lady Mavericks on their first-half play on both sides of the ball.
The Cyclones improved their play in the third quarter. Their defense held UTA to 13 points, while their offense scored 22, most of them from senior guard Ashley Joens. She finished with a season-high 36 points and 15 rebounds.
“Good teams come back,” Wright said. “That's part of the game. You can't hold onto leads like this against really good teams.”
UTA fought hard in the fourth quarter and briefly regained the lead with 8:05 remaining with a 3-pointer from senior guard De’Sha Benjamin. But Joens proved to be too much to handle for the Lady Mavericks’ defense as the Cyclones led with nine points in the final quarter.
“For probably 36 minutes of this game, I thought we locked into the defensive scout[ing],” Wright said. “We knew that we wanted to give up twos more than threes, and I thought we did that.”
Jacobs, the Sun Belt Player of the Year, finished the game with a team-high 19 points. Benjamin added 14 off the bench, while senior guard Terryn Milton tallied 11 points in her final game.
“I think this was a great opportunity to put UTA on the map. We made some noise tonight,” senior guard Claire Chastain said.
Seven seniors were on this team: Milton, Chastain, Benjamin, Smith, alongside guards Katie Ferrell, Camryn Hawkins and forward Emma Halverson
“It was fun. It was fun to coach them,” Wright said about her seven seniors.
She said she enjoyed practices because her team was more than just basketball players – they are student-athletes and great people.
