Lady Mavs collect their 100th win in Sun Belt play defeating Coastal Carolina University

The women’s basketball team (16-6, 10-3) defeated Coastal Carolina University on Saturday 70-61.
This was UTA’s 100th win in Sun Belt play, the third-most in the conference since they joined in 2013-2014.
With the win, UTA is 10-3 in Sun Belt play, trailing Troy University by a game in the standings. UTA will need to finish with a better record to secure the regular-season title, as Troy won the season matchup on Jan. 8, giving them the tiebreaker.
Junior forward Starr Jacobs led the team in scoring with 16 points, making five of her nine shots. Senior guard Terryn Milton and senior forward Shyia Smith each added 14 points.
The Lady Mavericks forced 17 Chanticleers turnovers, scoring 23 points off those turnovers.
Senior guard Claire Chastain filled the stat sheet in the win, scoring nine points, grabbing eight rebounds and getting three steals.
With the win, UTA secured their best road record in program history, winning nine of their 11 games away from home.
The Lady Mavericks have won seven of their last eight games, as they attempt to win the conference.
They return to the College Park Center on Thursday at 7 p.m. against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
@isaacappelt
sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
