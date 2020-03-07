One hundred and twenty wins.
It’s the milestone head coach Krista Gerlich reached with Saturday’s 74-67 road win against the University of Louisiana Monroe — 120 wins makes her the Lady Mavericks head coach with the most all-time wins, surpassing former head coach Donna Capps, who was at the helm from 2000 to 2007.
With the win, @CoachGerlich (& the rest of her coaching staff) reaches the milestone of 120 wins, becoming UTA Lady Mavericks' most all-time winning coach.— Julio Vega (@_julio_vega) March 7, 2020
The victory also marks consecutive 20-win seasons for UTA, and the third in the last 4 years.
With today's win at ULM...@CoachGerlich has become the UTA Women's Basketball program's ALL-TIME WINNINGEST COACH!!! 120 wins and counting! pic.twitter.com/YCLwE9inZk— UTA Lady Mavs (@UTAMavsWBB) March 7, 2020
The win wrapped up Sun Belt Conference regular season play for the Lady Mavericks, who end with a 20-10 overall record and 14-4 in league play. UTA now has consecutive 20-win seasons for the first time under Gerlich and for the third time in four years.
Gerlich credits the consistency and stability in her coaching staff, which include associate head coaches Talby Justus and Ashley Crawford, who have been at Gerlich’s side since her arrival in 2013. Now the team turns its focus on the next games ahead.
“All of those 30 games that we just played were in preparation for the next four that we hopefully get to play,” Gerlich said.
In the game, senior forward Marie Benson recorded her ninth double-double of the year, scoring 29 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. The Warhawks, who were out of contention for the conference tournament, gave the Lady Mavericks a tough run on their senior night.
We now know the 2⃣ @SunBelt Tourney 1st Round matchups at College Park Center on Tuesday, March 10— UTA Lady Mavs (@UTAMavsWBB) March 8, 2020
No. 3 UTA vs. No 10 Texas State - 6pm
No. 6 South Alabama vs. No. 7 Arkansas State - 8:20pm pic.twitter.com/z6Hm3AOspa
With league play all wrapped up, UTA locked up the third seed and will host the first two rounds of the Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championships. The No. 3 Lady Mavericks face No. 10 Texas State University in the first round at 6 p.m. Tuesday at College Park Center.
