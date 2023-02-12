 Skip to main content
Lady Mavericks win one, lose one on West Coast road trip

Fifth-year guard Kayla White dribbles around her opponents during a game against California Baptist University on Jan. 26 at College Park Center. White scored 21 points this game.

The women’s basketball team (11-14, 5-8) split its two road games this weekend, defeating Seattle University and falling to Utah Valley University.

The Lady Mavericks dropped their first game to Utah Valley, 64-53. UTA had a 50-43 lead with six minutes remaining but scored just three points in the final moments while giving up 21.

“I loved how our kids played in the first three quarters,” head coach Shereka Wright said in a video shared by the team’s Twitter account. “It came down to that fourth quarter, we gotta continue to make adjustments.”

Fifth-year guard Kayla White scored 20 points in the loss for the Lady Mavericks. Junior center Kamaria Gipson added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Thursday’s was the third of four games played by the team in eight days due to postponements because of the icy weather. After two home games on Saturday and Monday, UTA flew to Utah for a Thursday matchup with Utah Valley then played in Seattle on Saturday.

Fortunately, for the Lady Mavericks, Saturday’s game yielded a different result than Thursday’s contest as UTA defeated Seattle 75-49.

White led UTA in scoring again, knocking down a career-high five 3-pointers, en route to a 23-point performance.

After the teams matched baskets in the first few minutes, UTA grabbed an 8-6 lead and never relinquished control. UTA dominated the quarter on an 18-3 run to finish the quarter up 22-9. Seattle (4-18, 4-8) wasn’t able to climb back after that, as it dropped its 10th home game of the season.

The Lady Mavericks will return home to play two games at College Park Center this week, starting with a 7 p.m. Thursday matchup with Sam Houston State University.

@isaacappelt

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

