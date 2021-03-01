Lady Mavericks sweep Arkansas State, clinch No. 2 seed in Sun Belt Conference West Division

The women’s basketball team (13-6, 11-4) swept Arkansas State University in the final series of the regular season Friday and Saturday at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
Game 1: UTA 60, Arkansas State 40
It was a tight game in the first quarter, with the Lady Mavericks securing a 18-15 lead. However, UTA would cruise the rest of the way through, going into halftime leading 37-25 over Arkansas State.
UTA continued to stay ahead of the Red Wolves, going into the final quarter with a 50-38 lead. The Lady Mavericks pounded on the Red Wolves in the fourth quarter, only allowing two points off one made shot.
The 60-40 over Arkansas State in game one secured the second seed in the West Division for UTA, giving them a first round bye in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. Junior guard Camryn Hawkins led UTA with 17 points.
Friday marked the 700th win in program history.
Game 2: UTA 75, Arkansas State 64
The first quarter was competitive, with Arkansas State taking a 7-5 lead with 6:50 remaining, but the Lady Mavericks started to find their stroke, scoring the Red Wolves 16-4 to end the quarter.
The Lady Mavericks continued to control the game despite the Red Wolves keeping it close in the second quarter. UTA went into halftime leading 44-32.
The Red Wolves cut the Lady Mavericks lead down to single digits going into the fourth quarter, but UTA continued to stay ahead, winning the game 75-64.
With the sweep of Arkansas State, UTA ended the regular season with 13 wins and 11 conference wins.
The Lady Mavericks will begin their Sun Belt Conference Championship Tournament journey against Appalachian State University or the University of Louisiana Monroe at 11:30 a.m Saturday at Hartsell Arena at Pensacola State College in Pensacola, Florida.
@JayRod003
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Hey Shorthorn, fans can watch the games on ESPN+.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.