Lady Mavericks’ strong defense helps lift them to a 51-43 victory over Texas State University

With the game on the line, junior guard Terryn Milton hit a go-ahead three-point shot to take a 45-42 lead with 1:10 remaining in the fourth quarter, showing the blood in her veins was colder than the weather outside College Park Center.
A strong defense in the final minutes and free throws by senior forward Bre Wickware sealed the victory as the women’s basketball team (11-6, 9-4) defeated Texas State University 51-43, snapping a two-game losing skid.
Wickware led all scorers with 12 points and added eight rebounds.
Head coach Shereka Wright credited the defense and the team's grit for the bounceback effort.
“I'm so proud of how gritty, how tough, how resilient this group was,” Wright said. “We defended, we did the things we should’ve did yesterday.”
UTA jumped out to a quick 7-2 lead early in the first quarter, but the Bobcats answered back with a 8-0 run to take a 10-7 lead.
The Bobcat momentum did not last, with UTA going on an 8-0 run of their own to end the first quarter. The run was capped by a three-pointer from junior forward Emma Halverson to end the quarter with a 15-10 lead.
In the second quarter, Texas State went on an 8-1 run to tie the game up at 18-all with 3:44 remaining in the first half.
Junior guard Katie Ferrell broke the deadlock with a three-pointer, and Wickware added a layup on the next possession to give the Lady Mavericks a 23-18 lead with 1:48 remaining in the first half.
The Bobcats did not go away easily, answering back with four straight points to cut the deficit to one point, going into halftime trailing 23-22.
Neither team was able to pull away by much to begin the second half, as the third quarter ended with UTA leading 38-35 over Texas State.
In the fourth quarter, the Lady Mavericks defense showed up, holding the Bobcats to only eight points in the quarter.
Texas State junior Da’Nasia Hood finished the game with six points after putting up 25 points the night before.
“We really tried to make sure we got in with Hood and not allow her to have easy touches,” Wright said.
UTA’s hopes for a first-place bid in the West Division of the Sun Belt Conference are still alive as they head into the second to last week of conference play.
The Lady Mavericks will be back in action against the University of Louisiana Lafayette at 6 p.m. Friday at College Park Center.
