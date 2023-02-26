Lady Mavericks split final road trip of the regular season

The Lady Mavericks (14-15, 8-9) concluded their final road trip of the regular season, splitting their last two road games.
UTA first faced New Mexico State University on Thursday in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
The Aggies jumped out of the gate early with a quick 8-0 run within the first three minutes of the game. They came out strong again in the second quarter where they held the Lady Mavericks scoreless for six minutes while going on a 10-0 run. At halftime, the score was 30-17 in favor of NMSU.
Despite the deficit, the Lady Mavericks continued to fight back, led by redshirt senior Starr Jacobs, who scored 24 out of her 26 total points in the second half.
In the final quarter, the defense stood strong for the Lady Mavericks, keeping NMSU’s lead under ten in the last four minutes of the game.
The hole dug earlier in the game proved to be too deep to climb out of, however, as UTA fell 69-60 in a game that they never led.
UTA’s loss was quickly put in the rear-view mirror Saturday, with a dominant 93-77 victory over Grand Canyon University. Coming into the game, GCU ranked as a top three team in the Western Athletic Conference seeding system.
To start the game, the Lady Mavericks jumped out to a 28-13 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
The Lady Mavericks were once again led by Jacobs, who flooded the scoresheet with 24 points, 21 rebounds, five assists and four steals. Overall, the team shot a collective 57.6% from the field and 79.2% from the free-throw line.
On defense, UTA was dominant on the perimeter, holding GCU to a 3-16 mark from the three-point line. The Mavericks also forced 19 GCU turnovers with four of those turnovers coming off Jacobs’ steals.
The Lady Mavericks will now return home for their final game of the regular season against Stephen F. Austin State University at 7 p.m. Thursday, before heading to Las Vegas for the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.
