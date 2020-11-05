Lady Mavericks predicted to win Sun Belt West Division in preseason coaches poll

The 2020-21 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll is projecting the UTA women’s basketball team to finish first in the Sun Belt West Division.
UTA was projected to win the West Division after receiving one first place vote along with 115 total points in the preseason poll.
The Lady Mavericks finished the 2019-20 season with a 21-11 record, picking up 14 conference victories before ending the campaign in the 2020 Sun Belt Conference tournament quarterfinals.
Junior guards Terryn Milton and Claire Chastain and junior center Misty Dossey — three of the team’s top five scorers from last season — will return this season.
The preseason poll announcement comes a day after the league released its preseason honors, where Chastain and junior guard Katie Ferrell were named to the All-Sun Belt Conference Third Team.
The Lady Mavericks will begin their conference schedule with a two-game series against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Jan. 1, 2021, at College Park Center. The team is expected to release its nonconference schedule soon.
