Lady Mavericks moves on to Sun Belt Conference semifinals

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The women’s basketball team had lost five of their last six games in the Sun Belt Conference tournament, and head coach Shereka Wright made the team aware of that fact before their quarterfinals game.
“You have to focus on one game at a time, and I thought our kids did that tonight,” Wright said.
The women’s basketball team (18-7,11-4) defeated Georgia Southern University 85-76 on Friday in the tournament quarterfinals at Pensacola Bay Center.
Wright said the team got contributions from multiple players and played like a true second seed.
The UTA defense limited Georgia Southern, as the Eagles only made two of their first 11 shots.
A 7-0 scoring run propelled the Lady Mavericks ahead 10-4 with 4:48 left in the first quarter.
UTA led 20-14 at the end of the first quarter. Five different players scored, and they got to the free-throw line 11 times in the period.
Junior forward Starr Jacobs, who was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year on Monday, landed on her elbow and was taken out of the game with the injury but returned shortly after.
Jacobs said she had to find the open shots through Georgia Southern’s aggressive defense
She finished the half with seven points and five turnovers. The Lady Mavericks took a 37-29 lead into the second half, with senior guard Claire Chastain leading the team in scoring with eight points.
UTA limited Georgia Southern to shoot 28.6% from the field and missed all seven of their 3-point attempts.
The Lady Mavericks began the second half on a 13-2 scoring run to extend the lead to a game-high of 19.
Wright changed defense strategies during halftime, and her players responded to the challenge of increasing the lead, she said.
They outscored the Eagles 28-23 in the third quarter, the most points by UTA in a third-quarter this season.
Jacobs scored 11 of the team’s points in the quarter, pushing her total to 20 in the game. She has eclipsed the 20-point mark 13 times this season.
Georgia Southern responded and cut the UTA lead to eight with 3:01 left in the fourth quarter. They made a 3-pointer to cut the UTA lead to six at 79-73 with 1:25 left, just the second 3-point attempt GSU made to that point.
UTA’s defense would hold strong for the victory, securing the team a spot in the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference tournament.
The Lady Mavericks finished with four double-digit scorers, led by Jacobs’ 28. Senior guard Terryn Milton finished with 15, Chastain had 14 and senior guard Katie Ferrell added 11.
Anita Howard, Georgia Southern head coach, praised Jacobs for her ability to control the game.
“We allow Starr Jacobs to kind of be a star of the show,” Howard said.
The Mavericks made six of their 16 3-point attempts, good for 37.5%.
“You come out here, and you’re fighting for your life,” Chastain said. “Tonight, I think we kind of just let it fly.”
60 is the magic number
Coming into the game, UTA was 16-3 on the season when they scored 60 points or more.
The win marked the 17th time they have achieved this feat. Eighty-five points is the third-most they’ve scored in a game this season.
Chastain said the coaches encouraged the team to continue to shoot and the players fed into the motivation.
Ferrell’s 3-point run continues
Ferrell entered the game leading the conference in 3-point shooting at 53.1% in Sun Belt Conference play. She made two of her five attempts Friday.
It is the sixth time this season she has made two or more 3-pointers, with all six against Sun Belt competition.
She achieved a career-high number of 3-pointers made this season with 21, beating her previous record of 19 in the 2020-2021 season.
Getting to the free-throw line
The Lady Mavericks finished the night making 31 of their 40 free-throw attempts.
It is the first time they’ve made 30 or more free throws in a game since March 2, 2019, against Troy University, where they converted 30.
Wright said it was a point of emphasis before the game to get to the free-throw line and was pleased with the team’s execution.
The Lady Mavericks will return to the court at 2 p.m. Sunday in the semifinals against the No.3 seed University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
