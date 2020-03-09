Following a year of dominance and being the spearhead of the women’s basketball team’s offense, senior forward Marie Benson earned Sun Belt Conference end-of-year honors, the league announced Monday.
Benson was named the Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year, having transferred from UT-San Antonio to UTA prior to the season. The Waco native also secured All-Sun Belt First Team honors, the only Lady Maverick to do so.
Marie Benson of @UTAMavsWBB is the 2019-20 #SunBeltWBB Newcomer of the Year!— Sun Belt (@SunBelt) March 9, 2020
Benson, who claimed five Player of the Week honors, ranked second in the league in scoring this year, averaging 17.4 points per game. Benson averaged 7.6 rebounds a game and recorded 48 steals.#MavUp pic.twitter.com/ekZNH7V750
Averaging 17.4 points per game and 7.6 rebounds per game, Benson started 28 of 29 games for UTA and led the scoring charts for much of the season, only being surpassed by senior guard D.J. Williams of Coastal Carolina University in the final weeks.
Benson also earned a league-high five player of the week honors, rounding out the quintuple in the final week of regular season play with her ninth double-double of the season. The senior forward has reached double-digit figures in points 26 times this season, and surpassed 20 points on nine occasions.
UTA hosts the first two elimination rounds of the Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship, with the winner traveling to Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, on March 14 and 15. UTA will compete in the first round against Texas State University at 6 p.m. Tuesday at College Park Center.
@_julio_vega
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.