Photos: Lady Mavericks tame Georgia State Panthers using excellent defensive play (copy)

Senior forward Marie Benson goes for a layup during the game against Georgia State University on Feb. 27 at College Park Center. Benson led the team with 15 points. 

 Jesus Ayala

Following a year of dominance and being the spearhead of the women’s basketball team’s offense, senior forward Marie Benson earned Sun Belt Conference end-of-year honors, the league announced Monday.

Benson was named the Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year, having transferred from UT-San Antonio to UTA prior to the season. The Waco native also secured All-Sun Belt First Team honors, the only Lady Maverick to do so.

Averaging 17.4 points per game and 7.6 rebounds per game, Benson started 28 of 29 games for UTA and led the scoring charts for much of the season, only being surpassed by senior guard D.J. Williams of Coastal Carolina University in the final weeks.

Benson also earned a league-high five player of the week honors, rounding out the quintuple in the final week of regular season play with her ninth double-double of the season. The senior forward has reached double-digit figures in points 26 times this season, and surpassed 20 points on nine occasions.

UTA hosts the first two elimination rounds of the Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship, with the winner traveling to Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, on March 14 and 15. UTA will compete in the first round against Texas State University at 6 p.m. Tuesday at College Park Center.

@_julio_vega

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments