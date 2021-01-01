Lady Mavericks lose to University of Arkansas at Little Rock in conference opener

The women’s basketball team (2-3, 0-1) lost its conference opener to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock 57-56 on Friday in a game that came down to the wire.

The Lady Mavericks controlled the score in the first quarter with junior forward Shyia Smith scoring 8 points, going 2-3 from the field and 4-4 from the free throw line. UTA led 15-11 at the end of the first quarter.

After a strong start, the Lady Mavs would see their lead slip away as they were outscored 19-13 by the Trojans to end the half. UTA shot 6-15 from the field and struggled going 1-4 from beyond the arc.

UTA continued to trail the Trojans to open up the third quarter, going 1-4 from the field and turning over the ball four times. The Lady Mavs overcame their slow start and took a 39-38 lead to end the quarter, outsourcing the Trojans 11-8.

The fourth quarter saw numerous ties and lead changes between the teams.

UTA held a one point lead with 0:22 remaining in the game until a critical foul put the Trojans at the line to take a 55-54 lead. The Lady Mavs would regain a 56-55 lead off a layup from Smith with 0:05 seconds left, but that wouldn’t be enough, as Little Rock would take a 57-56 lead after making a game-winning shot to end the game.

Head coach Shereka Wright said she thought her players battled and played very well and was proud of the effort her team displayed.

“I thought both teams made plays, we had an opportunity to win it at the end,” Wright said. “It just didn’t flow our way, but the good thing is we live to see another day.”

She said they battled back and chipped away to get back into the game instead of giving up on the challenge.

“I think in previous times we probably did fold,” Wright said. “I think we were tough enough to get some stops and be able to come down and make it one possession at a time instead of trying to get it back all at once.”

The Lady Mavs will close out their conference opening series against Little Rock at 4 p.m. Saturday at College Park Center.

