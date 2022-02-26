Lady Mavericks lose to Arkansas State University on Senior Day

The women’s basketball team (17-7, 11-4) fell to Arkansas State University, 82-75 on Senior Day.
Six seniors were honored Saturday: guards Katie Ferrell, Terryn Milton, Claire Chastain and Camryn Hawkins, as well as forwards Shyia Smith and Emma Halverson.
“[I’m] so proud of these seniors and the marks that they have left on this program,” head coach Shereka Wright said.
The Red Wolves were looking to spoil the game in the first quarter, jumping out to a 26-17 lead, forcing six UTA turnovers and shooting over 52%.
Milton gave the Lady Mavericks’ offense a spark in the second quarter, scoring four quick points to cut Arkansas State’s lead down to five. Smith added four more to extend the run to 8-0, leaving UTA one point behind at 26-25.
Junior forward Starr Jacobs converted a layup with seven seconds left in the second half to keep the deficit to one, 34-33. She led the Lady Mavericks in scoring with 12.
UTA took the lead early in the third quarter. Jacobs and senior guard De’Sha Benjamin scored 13 of the Lady Mavericks’ 21 points in the quarter, giving them a 1-point lead 54-53 going into the fourth quarter.
Ferrell was ejected midway through the third quarter following a scuffle with an Arkansas State player. She had three points and three rebounds prior to her ejection.
Arkansas State took over in the fourth quarter, shooting 47% and making nine free throws to seal the victory.
Jacobs had one of her strongest performances of the season, scoring 25 points, four steals and a season high of 12 rebounds.
UTA will now look ahead to the conference tournament, where they will be the No. 2 seed.
“We know it's time to get locked in,” Milton said. “We know it's time. It's win or go home, so we're excited, and you'll be able to tell this week.”
The Lady Mavericks are 6-0 this season when coming off a loss, something Chastain credits to her coaches.
“Coach Wright does a great job at telling us ‘Hey, that's behind us now. It's time to refocus, regroup,’” Chastain said. “The fact that she gives us confidence and doesn't take anything away from us helps us a lot.”
UTA will play Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament against the winner of the first-round game between Georgia Southern University and Georgia State University.
Congratulations to the Seniors!
It has been a true pleasure to follow this team over the last four years. The seniors, those who’ve been here all four years and those who joined us mid collegiate career, have so much to be proud of from their efforts already. This is a balanced and mentally tough team. Today’s loss was hard, but the play was relentless and worthy of praise.
Best of luck in the playoffs, Mavs!
You’re in our prayers now, and when the future comes. For now, enjoy your time in the SBC playoffs. You’ve got this.
