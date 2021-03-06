Lady Mavericks fall to Appalachian State University in Sun Belt Conference Tournament quarterfinals

The women’s basketball team saw their season end in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament after losing 54-46 to Appalachian State University in Pensacola, Florida.
“We just did not get stops when we needed to,” head coach Shereka Wright said.
This was the first time the women’s tournament was held in Florida since 1988, when it was held at the USF Sun Dome in Tampa, Florida, now called the Yuengling Center.
In her first year at UTA, Wright helped lead the Lady Mavericks to the second seed in the West Division and a 11-4 record in conference play, all while dealing with injuries and COVID-19 setbacks.
“We as a team have gone through a lot,” Wright said. “Those interruptions hurt you as a team, and I thought the ones who stayed a part of this battled through.”
The Lady Mavericks’ tournament opener was against the third seed in the East Division, Appalachian State. The Mountaineers were riding high off a four-game winning streak entering Saturday’s game against UTA.
Both teams kept it close in the first quarter, with the Mountaineers taking a 14-9 lead with 2:14 remaining. The five-point lead was the largest of the period for either team.
The Mavericks quickly erased the deficit and tied the game at 14-all after a quick lay up from junior forward Shyia Smith and a three-pointer from senior forward Bre Wickware with 1:19 remaining in the period.
But a late Appalachian State free throw gave the Mountaineers a 15-14 lead to end the period.
In the second period, the Lady Mavericks’ conference-leading defense demonstrated their tenacity, holding the Mountaineers to four total points in the second period. UTA marched into halftime with a six-point lead, 25-19.
Appalachian State turned the tables in the third period, outscoring UTA 12-5 and taking a 31-30 lead, showing their top five offense wouldn’t be slowed down easily.
With both teams' seasons on the line, the Mountaineers started the fourth period on a 7-2 run, taking a 38-32 lead with 5:56 remaining.
Junior guard Terryn Milton hit a jumper on the next Lady Mavericks’ possession, and senior guard Barbara Benson made a free throw to cut the deficit to 38-35.
The Mountaineers defense clamped down on UTA, going on a 6-0 run and bringing the score to 44-35 with 2:26 left in the game. The nine-point lead was the highest of the game for Appalachian State.
The Mavericks responded with a 9-2 run capped by a Wickware fast-break layup with 1:04 remaining, but the Mountaineers continued to lead 46-44.
On the inbound possession, the Lady Mavericks forced a loose ball with their man-on-man defense. Fighting for possession, junior guard Katie Ferrell fouled senior guard Pre Stanley, giving Stanley two free throws and a chance to put the game on ice.
Stanley made both free throws, but Benson made a layup on the next possession to cut the lead down to 48-46 with 30 seconds remaining.
That would be as close as the Lady Mavericks would get as the game came to end with UTA on the losing side.
The Lady Mavericks had two players reach the double-digit mark in scoring, with Milton securing 13 points and five rebounds and Smith putting up 10 points along with two rebounds.
Even after Saturday’s results, Wright said her team competed and found ways to get things done with only eight players active.
“I am proud of this program, I am proud of our players and I am proud of our staff for finding ways of growth,” Wright said. “For us, you know, what we look forward to is, in the future, how do we continue to grow from this.”
With the win, Appalachian State will now move on to the semifinals to face Troy University at 11 a.m. Sunday.
