Lady Mavericks fall short of victory against University of Kansas

The UTA women’s basketball team (2-1) fell to the University of Kansas on Wednesday, 79-74.
The Jayhawks improved to 2-0 on the season after withstanding a fierce Lady Mavericks rally late.
After the Jayhawks jumped ahead early, 15-6, the Lady Mavericks made a run to cut the lead down to two, 17-15, at the end of the first quarter. UTA had four steals in the quarter.
However, the Lady Mavericks didn’t have an answer when Kansas made a run in the second quarter. A two-point lead turned to seven, then to ten. In what felt like a blink of an eye, the Jayhawks built a 16-point lead, 38-22, at halftime.
UTA missed five of its seven free throws in the first half and turned the ball over 14 times.
Coming out of the halftime break, the Lady Mavericks found their rhythm. They outscored the Jayhawks 25-13 in the third quarter to cut Kansas’s lead to four, 51-47.
Fifth year guard Jireh Washington had nine points and two steals in the third quarter.
In the final quarter, UTA kept it close and briefly trimmed the lead to one, but were never able to surpass Kansas.
Washington led the Lady Mavericks with 18 points. Fifth year forward Starr Jacobs had 15 points, but struggled with foul trouble early, limiting her game time.
UTA had twelve steals in the game, but eleven missed free throws helped seal its fate.
The Lady Mavericks’ next game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Nov. 20 versus the University of Oklahoma at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth.
