Lady Mavericks end nonconference schedule with loss to Arizona

Before the season, head coach Shereka Wright said games like Wednesday’s matchup with nationally-ranked Arizona bring exposure to the women’s basketball program and that her team deserved the chance to play great teams.
As the final seconds ticked off the clock, the Lady Mavericks faced another disappointing loss in the nonconference schedule, while the Wildcats improved their record to 10-1. UTA went 0-3 in its chances to defeat ranked opponents in the nonconference schedule.
Arizona defeated UTA 78-59 inside College Park Center, marking UTA’s fourth loss by double digits this season. The pre-season optimism has been hit with an in-season reality check: the Lady Mavericks are 6-6 and have the seventh-best record in the Western Athletic Conference.
“We had some miscues, but the one thing that we talked about was second-chance points,” Wright said postgame. “We gave them 22 points. That's the ball game.”
UTA has suffered from two player injuries. Both fifth-year transfer guards Kayla White and Jireh Washington have missed multiple games.
Fortunately for UTA, the nonconference schedule has ended, and no team in the WAC has a higher NET ranking than Arizona. UTA’s schedule will get easier, but a return trip to the NCAA Tournament will not.
The Lady Mavericks kept the game close for the first five minutes, but Arizona put its foot on the gas. The Wildcats ended the first quarter on an 11-0 run en route to a 21-8 lead. All eight UTA points were scored in the paint.
“We knew they were going to trap, and early on, we did a really good job of seeing those things,” Wright said. “But as we got tired and we had subs, it's miscues, and that's where a young team like ours has to continue to grow.”
In the second quarter, things got worse for UTA. Arizona extended its run to 19 straight points, holding a 29-8 lead. The Lady Mavericks started to pick up the pace offensively but had no answers defensively for the Wildcats. An Arizona buzzer-beating three-pointer gave the road team a 49-31 advantage heading into halftime.
“We can’t go in droughts, and that's what I've been really trying to harp on,” Wright said. “You can't go into a three, four-minute drought. You've got to be able to score, and I thought we had some chances to score, just didn’t knock the shots down.”
UTA stepped up defensively in the third quarter, holding Arizona to 5-15 shooting and forcing seven turnovers. Despite this, the Wildcats outscored the Lady Mavericks 14-9 in the period as UTA missed eight of its 10 shots.
“We can't have quarters where we score eight and nine. You just can't do that,” Wright said.
The Lady Mavericks will begin conference play at 8 p.m. Dec. 29, as they travel to California to take on California Baptist University.
“Now we get a chance to reset, refresh, and we get ready to head west coast to Cal Baptist and get ready to start that new year off against a really good team,” Wright said.
