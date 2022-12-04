Lady Mavericks earn season’s first two consecutive wins on the road

The women’s basketball team (5-4) won two road games over the weekend, its first two on-the-road wins of the season, to climb above .500.
After losing four games in a row to drop to 2-4, the Lady Mavericks have won their last three games and will travel to take on Baylor University at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a rematch of last year’s game in Arlington, an 81-54 Baylor victory.
UTA 67, Houston 64
In a rematch of last year’s overtime thriller at College Park Center, the Lady Mavericks prevailed again Thursday, holding off a fierce University of Houston rally to sweep the home-and-home series.
It was all UTA early in the match, as the team scored the first 10 points of the game, holding Houston scoreless for the first five minutes. However, the Cougars battled back to take a 21-19 lead early into the second quarter.
From there, it was a game of runs. UTA entered halftime with a 30-29 lead before outscoring Houston 24-16 in the third quarter.
Houston outscored UTA by six in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late for the Cougars. The Lady Mavericks held off Houston’s late run to claim their first road victory of the season.
Redshirt senior forward Starr Jacobs scored 11 points in her first game back at Houston after transferring her freshman year. Fifth-year guard Kayla White led the charge offensively with 16 points.
UTA 60, Lamar 56
In Saturday’s matchup, UTA took care of business on the road again, claiming a four-point victory after an exhilarating fourth-quarter comeback against Lamar University.
Trailing 51-44 with just over three minutes remaining, the Lady Mavericks ended the game on a 16-5 run to steal a game away from Lamar.
Jacobs led the team, scoring 22 points, grabbing eight rebounds and collecting three steals in one of her best games so far in the early season.
Freshman guard Taleyah Jones added a season-high 11 points, her second game in double figures this season, in the victory.
The team outscored Lamar 22-12 in the fourth quarter, overcoming a six-point deficit.
Fifth-year forward Shyia Smith had eight points and nine rebounds, shooting a perfect four out of four from the field.
@isaacappelt
