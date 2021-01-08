Lady Mavericks dominate University of Louisiana Monroe 82-37

The women’s basketball team (4-3, 2-1) is now one game above .500 after winning 82-37 against the University of Louisiana Monroe on Friday at College Park Center.
It was a high-scoring night for junior guards Terryn Milton and Camryn Hawkins as they combined for 26 points, shooting 10-12 from the field and 3-4 from beyond the arc in the first half.
Milton said she owed her success to her teammates and coaches as they showed confidence in her.
“I never go into a game thinking that I can’t shoot,” Milton said. They always tell me to be aggressive, and that’s what I came out and did tonight.”
After a slow start to the first quarter, where the game was tied at 9-all, the Lady Mavericks shot 4-16, and the team found a way to bounce back, taking a 22-12 lead to end the quarter. Hawkins led the team with 8 points in the first quarter.
UTA did not let up as Milton led the team in the second period with 11 points, giving the Lady Mavs a 42-26 lead to end the first half.
Head coach Shereka Wright said her team focused on the goals they set out to achieve. One goal was to value the ball.
“I thought they valued the ball, I thought they shared the ball very well,” Wright said.
Wright said the team had a slow start but picked it up to end the half.
“I thought the players contributed in different ways,” she said. “I thought [Hawkins] came in and did a really good job for us. I mean, obviously [Milton] had a big night for us tonight. Definitely pleased with the contributions from everyone.”
The Lady Mavs continued to extend their lead in the second half as they outscored the Warhawks 24-6 in the third quarter, giving them a 66-32 lead.
UTA mimicked its third quarter, holding the Warhawks to only 5 points in the final period en route to the win.
Wright said the team has to have the same mentality they had in tonight’s game in order to go out Saturday and try to win.
“We lock down defensively, we get stops, we box out, rebound and we flow in the offense,” she said. “We take the shots that are there and we look to be aggressive.”
The Lady Mavs will look to sweep the series with a win against the Warhawks at 4 p.m. Saturday at College Park Center.
