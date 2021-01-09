Lady Mavericks defeat University of Louisiana Monroe, extend winning streak

The women’s basketball team (5-3, 3-1) extended its winning streak to three games after defeating the University of Louisiana Monroe 61-37 on Saturday at College Park Center.

It was a high-scoring night for senior forward Bre Wickware as she scored 18 points and grabbed 7 rebounds in the first half. Wickware said she was proud of her team’s performance in the second night of a back-to-back win.

“We’re really proud. The second day playing the same team is always just pretty much a dog fight,” Wickware said. “So we were just glad to grind it out and make it through, especially with a win.”

Wickware said the team feels great about the three-game winning streak after the start they had at the beginning of the season.

“We are really excited,” she said. “Our preseason was kind of rocky just with having to sit out so much, so getting to kind of play consistently and especially getting these three wins, that's really big for us.”

The Lady Mavericks started the first quarter off on a strong note, sinking 50% of the shots they took and leading with a 19-10 score at the end of the period. Wickware scored 10 points in the first quarter going 4-5 from the field and 2-2 from beyond the arc.

The senior continued to dominate in the second quarter, scoring 8 points and grabbing 4 rebounds. UTA continued to cruise as they ended the half leading 37-22.

The Lady Mavs were held scoreless for the first half of the third quarter until senior guard Jordynn Hernandez scored with 4:15 left in the period. The Lady Mavericks would find a way to lead by 15 points going into the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter was much of the same as the Lady Mavericks could not get much going offensively in the beginning. That wouldn’t stop Wickware as she helped the team secure the win, scoring 8 points and finishing with a career-high 25 points.

Head coach Shereka Wright said she was proud of her team for weathering the storm and facing adversity.

“We knew it was going to be a very very tough game, we knew it could potentially get ugly,” Wright said. “I’m pleased with how our kids really grew today.”

Wright said she wants the team to play at a championship leve. Their next match against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette will help the team see where they stand and how they can compete against tough opponents.

“You're going on the road to a very tough place. Obviously, again, Lafayette is very, very good, they’re very athletic,” Wright said. “They're gonna challenge us in a different level.”

The Lady Mavs will continue their conference schedule on the road as they face the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. The two-game series will start at 6 p.m. Friday at the Cajundome.

