Lady Mavericks defeat Thunderbirds on buzzer-beater

As the clock ticked down, with the score tied at 58, the women’s basketball team (10-13, 4-7) set up their final play. Fifth year guard Kayla White drove to the basket, but was cut off by two Southern Utah University defenders.
Chaos ensued with the ball, which ultimately ended up in redshirt senior Starr Jacobs’ hands with less than three seconds remaining. Jacobs put up a shot, missed it, got her own rebound and scored the game winning basket with no time remaining, securing a potentially season-changing 60-58 win for the team.
Immediately following the shot, the team crowded Jacobs to celebrate and cheered in jubilation. Minutes later, when the referees announced the shot was good, the team piled together again, celebrating the best win of the season.
“I shot it, and I think I was worried about getting a block. So, then everybody's yelling on the bench, ‘Shoot it! Shoot it! Shoot it!’ so I tipped it in, and I really had no thoughts. My hands, my fingers were numb,” Jacobs said with a chuckle.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for UTA and handed Southern Utah University its first conference loss of the season after winning its first nine Western Athletic Conference games.
“It feels good,” head coach Shereka Wright said postgame. “Obviously, we know that they were number one, but what feels good about it is that we had everybody contribute and everybody have a part of that today.”
The Lady Mavericks’ matchup with Southern Utah was supposed to be Kids Day, a chance for thousands of children to watch the reigning Sun Belt conference champions take on the team with the most wins in the WAC.
Instead, a largely-empty College Park Center watched Monday as the team pulled out a competitive win over one of the best teams in the conference.
With both teams coming off Saturday games, the Thunderbirds and Lady Mavericks started slow. Southern Utah made 11 of its 34 shots in the first half, while UTA converted nine of its 31 attempts.
Free throw shooting was the difference in the first half. Southern Utah made all four of its attempts in the first 20 minutes, compared to UTA knocking down just four of its ten attempts. This gave the Thunderbirds a 29-23 halftime lead.
However, late in the game, the tides turned. The Thunderbirds, who hadn’t missed a free throw all game, missed their last, a free throw that would’ve given Southern Utah a 59-58 lead.
Instead, UTA got the ball back and won the game minutes later on Jacobs’ heroics.
Postgame, a reporter told Jacobs that she was 32 points away from scoring 1,000 career points, and would be the first Lady Maverick in program history to do so in two years.
Jacobs smiled at the achievement, but said it’s not about the points to her.
“I try not to think about that. I know I probably average a certain amount, or I probably average a certain amount of rebounds. That’s not what I think about when I play,” Jacobs said. “I just go out there and do my role basically, which is getting people open, scoring, defending. It's not really about the points to me.”
Wright has talked multiple times this season about how she’s proud of Jacobs and how she’s grown as a leader. That leadership showed in Monday’s game. Jacobs started the game slow and before her final shot, had made just four of her 21 shot attempts.
Despite the slow start, Jacobs never stopped hustling, grabbing 12 rebounds, dishing out three assists and adding two blocks and three steals on the defensive end.
In the postgame interview, despite having just won the game on a buzzer beater, one of the most impressive things a player can do individually on a basketball court, Jacobs’ first words were about her teammates.
“I think this was the first game in a while that we all had fun,” she said. “It's kind of been tough for us taking all those L’s.”
She took the time to talk about her teammates who weren’t playing due to injury, De’Sha Benjamin, Jireh Washington, Cassidee Kinslow, Reniya Jones, and said while they may not have played, their energy had an impact on the game.
Jacobs said losing these games put the team in a slump, and made playing the game less fun and left the team quiet at times.
But Monday’s game was different.
“This game, everybody was cheering, laughing, playing,” Jacobs said. “We just had a good time. we played together [and] I think it just worked out for us.”
