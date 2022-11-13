Lady Mavericks defeat Texas A&M-Commerce in clutch victory

With the Lady Mavericks down one and the game on the line, fifth year forward Shyia Smith delivered.
As she received the pass from fifth year guard De’Sha Benjamin, Smith spun, went up strong, and finished the layup through contact to give UTA a 73-72 lead.
“I thought she made a hell of a play,” head coach Shereka Wright said postgame.
The women’s basketball team (2-0) defeated Texas A&M-Commerce 75-72 Saturday, pulling out a close victory in a game that saw nine lead changes and an early double-digit deficit for the Lady Mavericks.
Texas A&M-Commerce’s pressure defense gave UTA fits early. The Lions forced five Lady Mavericks turnovers and turned those mistakes into five points, giving Commerce a 17-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“In the first half, they just did a really good job of packing the pain on us,” Wright said. “But I thought we adjusted. We did some things that I thought were very beneficial. For us, we’re able to go inside to our posts which opened up a lot.”
In the second quarter, the Lions extended their lead to 24-14 after scoring the first seven points of the period. Fifth year guard Jireh Washington ended the scoring drought for UTA with a contested layup.
From there, UTA turned to junior center Kamaria Gipson, who impressed in her first start in the team.
Gipson was a bright light for the Lady Mavericks in the first half, as she scored eight points, grabbed six rebounds and blocked two shots in the first 20 minutes.
“I felt like going to the game, I knew what I needed to do,” Gipson said. “Rebound, score around the rim and protect the rim. So that was really my mentality going in.”
She finished the game with 13 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.
Despite her strong performance, the Lady Mavericks found themselves down 36-32 at halftime. UTA struggled shooting the ball in the first half, missing all seven of its three-point attempts and making just four of its eight free throw shots.
As the second half got underway, UTA’s experience proved to be vital. Benjamin, Washington and Smith combined for 16 points in the third quarter, including a Benjamin layup to give UTA a 48-47 lead.
Washington said the team was fatigued but Wright told them to push the ball and speed the game up. She took her coach’s advice, finishing the game with 22 points.
In the fourth quarter, the teams exchanged blows, both looking to improve to 2-0 on the season. Benjamin’s three-pointer tied the game at 64 late, and a steal-and-layup sequence for freshman guard Nya Threatt gave the Lady Mavericks a 67-64 lead.
“I thought Nya came into the game late, a freshman, very poised,” Wright said. “[She] gave us some energy that we needed.”
After the Lions took a 72-71 lead, Smith’s clutch layup put UTA up for good.
The Lady Mavericks will travel for their next game, a 7 p.m. Wednesday matchup with the University of Kansas.
