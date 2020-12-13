Lady Mavericks defeat St. Edward’s University 78-64 back on home court

The women’s basketball (2-1) team collected its second win of the season after defeating St. Edward’s University 78-64 on Sunday at College Park Center.

This was UTA’s first game back on home court after having four of its previous five games canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Junior forward Shyia Smith led the Lady Mavericks with 15 points, shooting 6-7 from the field and 2-2 from the 3-point line.

The Lady Mavericks saw four players score in double digits.

UTA will continue its nonconference schedule in the South Padre Island Classic. The Lady Mavericks will face the University of North Texas at 4 p.m. Friday at the South Padre Island Convention Centre.

