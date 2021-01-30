Lady Mavericks clinch second straight win against Arkansas state 80-71

After Friday night's 62-43 victory over Arkansas State University, the Lady Mavericks moved one spot ahead of the Red Wolves in the West Division of the Sun Belt Conference.

Head coach Shereka Wright said “there’s no relaxing at this point,” heading into game two of the series. And the Lady Mavericks showed no signs of relaxing as they took the win Saturday at College Park Center.

The women’s basketball team (8-4, 6-2) defeated the Red Wolves 80-71 in a game that came down to the wire. V

“We knew it was going to be a tough one,” Wright said. “Offensively we showed some good things, and I thought we really, really got over the hump of fighting through adversity.”

The Lady Mavericks were led by senior forward Bre Wickware’s 20-point outing, as well as three more players scoring in double digits.

“I was a little disappointed with myself in the first half. I just felt like it wasn’t really falling,” Wickware said. “My team kept their energy up, so it was really easy for me to keep my energy up, and then when it started falling, it started falling.”

The first quarter seemed as if it was going to be all UTA. The Lady Mavericks were off to a 13-2 start but once the Red Wolves got going, it was 13-13 by the end of the first quarter.

Although they got off to a slow start, Arkansas State fought through four lead changes and came out on top with a 31-30 lead at halftime. The Red Wolves outscored the Lady Mavericks 18-17 in the second quarter to gain the slight one-point advantage.

Several lead changes in the third quarter made the game too close to call. Both teams went back and forth, and it wasn’t until the final minute that the Lady Mavericks were able to pull away.

The fourth quarter was the highest-scoring quarter of the evening. At one point, the Lady Mavericks were down five with about seven minutes to play. UTA outscored Arkansas State 28-22 in the final period to seal a pivotal conference series.

Wright praised the team’s comeback response to that five-point deficit.

“My message to them going into the fourth was ‘Hey listen, we’re fine,’” Wright said. “Defensively, when we put the press back on, we got some key stops, made them turn the ball over.”

The win put UTA at No. 2 in the West Division standings, and the team will next hit the road to face the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

Wickware said the team has to play the role of “road warriors” going into next week's games.

“It’s really hard to play on the road, especially back-to-back,” Wickware said. “[Louisiana-Monroe], obviously their record doesn’t show, but they’re playing a lot better now than the first time we played them.”

Wright said next week looks scary going against a team that is getting better, but the goal is to get healthy and continue to get better as a team.

The Lady Mavericks’ series against the Warhawks will begin at 6 p.m. Friday at Fant–Ewing Coliseum.

