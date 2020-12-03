Lady Mavericks cancel Kansas State University matchup following positive personnel COVID-19 test

For the second week in a row, the women’s basketball team has canceled a game due to a positive COVID-19 test result coming from a Tier 1 personnel member.

On Thursday, UTA Athletics announced the cancellation of the Lady Mavericks’ matchup against Kansas State University scheduled for Sunday.

The positive test result followed the Lady Mavericks winning their season opener against Texas A&M University-Commerce on Nov. 25. Since then, all team activities have been paused until medical professionals deem it safe to return.

The women’s basketball team is scheduled to play in three more nonconference games, the next against the University of Houston at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8 at College Park Center.

