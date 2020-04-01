UTA’s Oklahoma recruiting pipeline is alive and well, having added another player to its ranks Tuesday.
Wyvette Mayberry, a senior guard from Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, committed to play for UTA’s women’s basketball team.
so excited and blessed to announce i’ve committed to the University of Texas at Arlington🧡💙 #goladymavs @CoachGerlich @UTAMavsWBB pic.twitter.com/0NFBwDsTML— wyvette mayberry (@wywyy12) April 1, 2020
A four-star recruit, Mayberry was named Frontier Valley Conference player of the year and defensive player of the year while earning first-team honors. She was also named into MaxPrep’s Oklahoma All-State first team.
Mayberry was part of the team that helped Booker T. Washington HS win the 2018 OSSAA 5A Girls Basketball State Championships.
@_julio_vega
