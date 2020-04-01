UTA’s Oklahoma recruiting pipeline is alive and well, having added another player to its ranks Tuesday.

Wyvette Mayberry, a senior guard from Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, committed to play for UTA’s women’s basketball team.

A four-star recruit, Mayberry was named Frontier Valley Conference player of the year and defensive player of the year while earning first-team honors. She was also named into MaxPrep’s Oklahoma All-State first team.

Mayberry was part of the team that helped Booker T. Washington HS win the 2018 OSSAA 5A Girls Basketball State Championships.

