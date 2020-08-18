Krista Gerlich accepts women’s basketball head coach position at Texas Tech University

Krista Gerlich, Lady Mavericks head coach, yells at the referees during the quarterfinals of the 2018 Sun Belt Championship on March 8, 2018 in Lakefront Arena at the University of New Orleans.

 Marangeli Lopez

Krista Gerlich is leaving UTA to take over as the new women’s basketball head coach at Texas Tech University.

Gerlich was hired as the UTA women’s basketball head coach in 2013, compiling a 121-94 record throughout seven seasons with the Lady Mavericks. She became the winningest coach in program history during the 2019-20 season.

Former assistant coach Talby Justus said he initially learned about Gerlich taking the job at Texas Tech on Monday night. Justus, who was hired as an assistant at UTA prior to the 2013-14 season, spent seven years helping Gerlich rebuild the women’s basketball program.

“I know she will be extremely excited to go there and get to work and try to take that program back to where it was when she played there,” Justus said. “I definitely think that they hired the right person for that university because of her history there and how well-known she is in that part of the world.”

Gerlich spent her collegiate basketball career at Texas Tech from 1989 to 1993. She was a shooting guard on the 1993 national championship-winning Lady Raiders. Her No. 21 jersey was retired on Dec. 5, 1993, and it currently hangs in the rafters of United Supermarkets Arena, where the Texas Tech men’s and women’s basketball teams play their home games.

Texas Tech has been searching for a new women’s basketball head coach after former coach Marlene Stollings was fired on Aug. 6. Stollings’ termination came after a USA Today investigative report detailing a toxic culture of ‘fear, anxiety and depression’ on the women’s basketball team.

Gerlich will be introduced Wednesday during a teleconference with Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

