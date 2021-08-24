Junior golfer becomes first UTA athlete to benefit from NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules

Athletes earn accolades based on the work put in on and off the field. Now they can earn more than a trophy or an award with the new NCAA rules in effect.
On June 30, the NCAA adopted a policy that allows student-athletes to benefit off their name, image and likeness. On July 1, Texas became the 19th state to enact the new rules after Gov. Greg Abbott signed the Senate Bill.
Junior golfer Abby Adams garnered the honor of being the first UTA athlete to benefit from the new NCAA rules after agreeing to a deal with Savvi Lifestyle Co. on July 14.
Savvi Lifestyle Co. is a lifestyle brand company that focuses on women’s athleisure. Leggings and workout wear headline the options the company provides.
Adams is a two-time Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar and has made an appearance on the Sun Belt Conference Commissioner’s List twice.
She feels it’s a good opportunity to represent the school and team and is thankful to be a part of the transition. It’s been a long time coming, but it was worth the wait, she said.
“How a lot of the programs go, if the company reaches out to you, you accept or decline,” Adams said. “The more complicated part was the actual NCAA paperwork and filing that had to go into it.”
The UTA Compliance Services has to approve every ambassador in the program, Adams said.
“A lot of it is about character and partnering with a company,” she said. “You’re representing the company, but first and foremost, you’re representing your school and team.”
Adams stressed that presentation on social media is important.
Adams’ opportunities became a reality through a childhood friend, Tara Mattivi.
“She reached out to me last December, telling me more about the brand,” Adams said. “So I started buying the products and wearing them on my own.”
She said she knew Mattivi through her mom’s work, and the families have known each other for over 20 years.
“I reached out to [Adams] be-cause I’ve known her since she was younger, and I’ve watched her just grow into a beautiful young woman and athlete,” Mattivi said.
Adams said she feels a sense of relief now that Mattivi has a big role in her partnership with Savvi.
“It’s just been really refreshing I guess, to have [Mattivi] now as my role model and like pouring into me through Savvi,” she said. ”She’s super knowledgeable, and it’s helped me in so many ways.”
Adams said it’s important to feel like a part of company she believes in.
“Not just being an ambassador for any program that reaches out to you or any sponsorship that comes your way, but to actually be a part of something that you believe in and something that you stand for and that’s important to you,” she said.
One of the reasons Adams fell in love with Savvi is the support and welcoming environment they provide.
Mattivi said Adams can advertise through her social media or whatever platform she chooses with affiliate links for the company.
Mattivi feels the new NCAA rules are opening up a new world for college athletes that are already exposed to the limelight and have a social media presence.
Debbie Garcia, executive senior associate director of Athletics, said the university provides financial literacy training on social branding and education training on those topics but cannot do the branding for Adams.
“If a student-athlete is interested in or considering participating in name, image and likeness activity, they send me a disclosure form because that’s the most important part of the state law,’’ Garcia said.
Garcia stressed that the affiliation with name, image and likeness is solely through the student, and design teams cannot help Adams with her social media branding.
“At the end of the day, you want to buy something from somebody that is successful and somebody who portrays an image of what people aspire to,” she said.
Garcia said if you’re working with a product you believe in, then you’re going to feel the benefit and reward of that.“
[Adams is] an incredibly intelligent young woman,” Garcia said. “She excels in the classroom, so I think that’s another way you could channel if this is somebody who is clearly driven, clearly motivated.”
The official launch for Savvi Lifestyle Company will occur on Sept. 16 and 17, at the Moody Theater in Austin, Texas.
