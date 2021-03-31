Jumping to greater heights: senior jumper ‘has the ability to be a national champion’

Every athlete has a distinct and unique path to college. For senior jumper Bryson DeBerry, his path began during high school, and he hasn’t looked back since.
DeBerry did not start track until he was a junior in high school. After a dunk during a high school basketball game, the track coach invited him to try out for the track team.
“After basketball season, I went out there and tried it out and found out I was decent at it,” DeBerry said. “I wasn’t anything crazy, but that’s pretty much how I got into it.”
Although his coaches noted his late start, DeBerry had potential. Associate head coach Brandon Berger in particular noticed his talent.
“He was kind of a late bloomer coming out of high school, didn’t get a ton of looks and went to JUCO as a walk-on,” Berger said.
He said many track athletes start their careers at 12 and 13 years old, so they generally have more time to develop their skills. Since DeBerry did not start until the middle of high school, he’s going through the learning technique phase as if he’s just entering college.
DeBerry has been able to learn from his coaches and discuss specific techniques to practice with and improve.
“High jump is such a technical event, it just comes down to the small things of hitting certain positions in the approach or getting both arms off the lift,” he said.
In regard to in-meet performances, DeBerry has been among the most successful performers for UTA during the indoor season. He is coming off a Sun Belt Championship in the high jump and placed in the top eight at the NCAA Championships with his 2.18m jump.
Finishing in the top eight placed DeBerry on the First-Team All American list.
DeBerry said it was nothing like he had ever experienced before. To him, it was crazy to be a part of a group of athletes performing at the national championships.
“Achieving that was crazy within itself, and on top of that, it’s kind of surreal,” DeBerry said. “You don’t really think about it until the meet is over, and I’m being congratulated.”
A key to his success could be his pregame ritual of wearing compression boots the night before meets. DeBerry said the practice “flushes out” his legs.
Prior to his D1-level success, DeBerry went the JUCO route and attended South Plains College. The biggest difference DeBerry has seen during the transition to UTA has been the availability of resources and having more coaching and training opportunities.
He said another aspect that makes UTA so special is being able to contribute to the team right away and not be “just another athlete.”
He displayed all of his talent on the biggest stage possible with the competition at the NCAA Tournaments. Even with the abundance of success, it came as a surprise to DeBerry how well he fared against the competition.
When it comes to consistency, DeBerry has an elite trait of constant high-level performance.
“The fact that he can consistently jump for personal best everytime he competes, he rarely has a bad day,” head coach John Sauerhage said.
As much as his performance dazzles on the field, his coaches rave about him off the field just as much.
“He’s very outgoing, likes his music and brings it to practice everyday to motivate him,” Berger said. “He’s got a great personality, so he’s very enjoyable to coach and be around on a daily basis.”
Sauerhage said that being a team leader comes naturally to DeBerry.
He has already carried the momentum from the NCAA championships into the outdoor season with a first place finish in the TCU Invitational. His 2.14m jump was just .01 shy of a top-5 place in program history and was .04 better than the next closest competitor.
DeBerry’s outdoor season expectations are just as high, if not higher, than indoor.
As for his coaches, the bar of expectation has been set, and his quest for an outdoor NCAA appearance is possible. Berger said he should be able to have a good season and finish just as well as he started.
Sauerhage said DeBerry can perform well because of his consistency. He believes with more opportunities, DeBerry can perfect his technique.
“On the right day, Bryson has the ability to be a national champion,” Berger said. “Anything could happen, and I wouldn’t count him out.”
@D_Tineo4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.