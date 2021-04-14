‘It’s a dream come true’: Greg Young takes men's basketball head coach position

For nine years, Greg Young watched while longtime men’s basketball head coach Scott Cross walked the sidelines as he sat just one seat away.
Young watched as head coach Chris Ogden built off Cross’ foundation for three more years.
Now the former associate head coach finally has an opportunity to run a Division I men’s basketball program for the first time in his career.
“I’ve been in the passenger seat of the car for 12 years,” Young said. “I knew how the car works. I knew where to kick the tires and change the oil and knew how it felt when it was humming. It was my time, and I expressed that the best way I could.”
Young received an outpour of support from fans and former players on social media when Ogden departed from the program after accepting an assistant coaching position at UT-Austin.
The support wasn’t contained to just social media. Athletics director Jim Baker said he received calls and texts from former assistants, players, alumni and the community in support of Young being named the next head coach.
More messages than he could count.
On April 5, UTA Athletics announced that Young would take over as the new head coach of the Mavericks, becoming the ninth head coach in program history.
Young joined UTA in 2009, and in his 12 years, he has helped guide the Mavericks to 219 wins under Cross and Ogden.
“It’s a dream come true,” Young said. “This has been a lifelong dream to coach at the highest level of college basketball.”
The decision to make Young the next head coach wasn’t hard for Baker.
“I don’t think I could’ve hired anyone out, from the outside, who would’ve been a better pick or better choice than him,” Baker said. “He’s the right guy.”
Fans and alumni felt the same way about the promotion of the former associate head coach.
Jesse DeTienne, a UTA alumnus who covered sports for The Shorthorn from 2014 to 2017, was one of them. He described Young as a good guy and said he’s thrilled about the promotion because of how well he has worked with the program.
“He’s good with the players, he always has been,” DeTienne said. “A lot of the former players respect him 1,000%. I’m looking forward to see what he does this season.”
Alumnus Zach Arnold, like most fans of the basketball program, knows about Young’s history with UTA and his experience at different levels of the game. He said it felt essential to find someone to lead the program and take the responsibility of having a community on their back.
Baker said he had a list of possible candidates for the position, which included Young, and discussed it with his closest colleagues.
“I didn’t have to go any further than one chair down,” Baker said. “He’s proved it, he’s been here 12 years. He’s a winner. He loves UTA, the players love him and he deserves a shot.”
Young’s resume includes positions as an assistant coach at the high school and collegiate levels. He was a recruiting coordinator at Texas State University from 2000 to 2005. His only head coaching experience came at the junior college level during his time at Lamar Community College in Colorado from 1994 to 1998 and at Jacksonville College from 2005-2009.
So after 35 years in the world of coaching and recruiting, it’s safe to say that Young is not new to the way this field works. When he heard Chris Beard was leaving Texas Tech University for UT-Austin, he described it as a domino falling.
“The way that college basketball goes, when one domino falls, it affects a lot of people,” Young said. “That domino was Chris Beard, going from Texas Tech to the University of Texas.”
Beard leaving the Red Raiders to coach the Longhorns led to the second domino falling, which was Ogden following his longtime colleague Beard to his alma mater.
“I talked to [Ogden] and he said that he had an offer. I said, ‘You need to go,’” Baker said. “I’m happy for him and, you know, it’s an opportunity that doesn’t come along all the time.”
Fans of the program saw this move coming as well, but their feelings weren’t as understanding as Baker’s.
Alumnus Eli Jordan, co-host of Country Force on 96.7 The Ticket, said he didn’t think it was a huge shock.
“I feel like any time a job of that magnitude, even as an assistant, opens up, it’s always going to draw a lot of interest,” Jordan said.
Meanwhile, alumnus William Wallace said he saw there was a possibility that Ogden would depart, but when the news became official, he said it felt like a slap to the face of the program.
“I did imagine he would leave possibly before his five years were up, I just never thought he would leave to just go back to being an assistant,” Wallace said.
As hard as it was for Young to see his friend leave, the position of head coach was available for him to take at a university and for a program that he’s worked for and loved for the past 12 years.
“I wanted the job, I knew I was the best person for the job and there was nobody better for the job at this point in time,” Young said.
He is inheriting a team that will need some work after several players entered the NCAA Transfer Portal following the 2020-21 season.
One of the most notable players to depart is junior guard Shahada Wells, who recently committed to play basketball for TCU.
Wells led the team in scoring, averaging 16.8 points per game, 3.8 assists per game and 2.2 steals per game.
The program is looking forward to having back junior guard David Azore. His junior season was riddled with injuries, causing him to appear in only 12 games and average 12.8 points per game and 4.8 rebounds.
In his sophomore season, Azore was named to the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Second Team and 2020 National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District Second Team after averaging a career-high 14 points per game.
“Having David Azore coming back, that’s key,” Baker said. “I love that kid, he’s a leader, he’s the best player.”
Azore was one of several players on the roster to enter his name in the transfer portal. His reason behind exploring a departure was the role Ogden had for him and his interest in masters programs outside of UTA.
“Honestly, I felt like me being here and the role [Ogden] had for me, I didn’t feel like it was a role that would best fit me and my future plans and future goals,” Azore said.
When Young was officially announced as head coach of the program, Azore reconsidered and decided to finish his collegiate career where he started.
“[Young] was probably the sole reason that I came back,” Azore said. “I know what he expected out of me, and he’s somebody that I trust completely.”
Azore described Young as a “real genuine” person and someone that “everybody should want in their corner.”
When the news broke that Ogden was leaving, Azore texted Baker and said Young deserved the head coach position.
“After everything [Young] has done for me and multiple other players, he deserved it,” Azore said. “For me, it was a no-brainer.”
Young said he was humbled by the support from the department and his current and former players.
“It’s those relationships that you build with your players and those lifelong relationships that you know that you have,” Young said.
As for the expectations of the program, Young is ready for the challenge and is taking it “one play, one day at a time.”
“All I can predict is that you’re going to see some hard playing, flying around, speed, rhythm, imaginative basketball teams at the [College Park Center] next year,” Young said. “We’re going to put ourselves every year in a position to win a championship.”
